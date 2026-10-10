Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

For meat and milk: Ruto proposes buffalo farming to ease shortage

By Esther Nyambura | Oct. 10, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

President William Ruto. [PCS]

President William Ruto has proposed introducing domesticated water buffaloes for milk production in Kenya, citing India’s dairy industry as a model for diversifying the country’s milk supply.

Ruto proposed the Agriculture and Food Systems Transformation Summit in Nairobi, suggesting the government could start with a small number of animals and explore their potential for dairy farming.

“I hear buffaloes also produce a lot of milk. If others are milking them, why can’t we do the same? What is wrong with that? We need to diversify our sources of milk,” he said.

Ruto said he had asked Livestock Development Principal Secretary Jonathan Mueke to help source improved camel breeds and buffaloes as part of efforts to expand milk production.

India buffalo farming

India offers a model for the proposal. According to the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), India and Pakistan are the world's largest producers of buffalo milk, with buffaloes producing more milk than cattle in both countries.

FAO says river buffaloes are mainly used for dairy production in South Asia and produce between 1500 and 4500 litres of milk per lactation, depending on the breed and farming conditions.

Buffalo milk also has, on average, about twice the fat content of cow's milk, making it particularly suitable for products such as butter, cheese and other dairy products.

However, the proposal would require the selection of suitable dairy breeds and an assessment of the costs and conditions needed to establish buffalo farming in Kenya.

The Asian water buffalos have superior meat and milk. [Getty Images]

Ruto's remarks revive an idea the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development has considered for several years.

In February 2025, the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development said Kenya was considering introducing water buffaloes for meat production to supplement existing food sources, following inquiries from prospective farmers dating back to 2018.

That year, Kenya and Brazil endorsed an import-export protocol for the animals during the International Livestock Show and Trade Fair in Uberaba, Brazil. Under the proposed arrangements, the Kenya Animal Genetic Resources Centre (KAGRC) and farmers who submitted requests would have been permitted to keep the animals.

Scientifically, the proposal to farm buffalo is feasible. However, Kenya would have to introduce the appropriate domesticated species and put necessary animal-health and farming safeguards in place.

The domestic water buffalo (Bubalus bubalis) is different from the African buffalo (Syncerus caffer), which is a wild animal. India primarily uses river buffalo breeds selected for milk production, including Murrah and Nili-Ravi.

Introducing the animals would require veterinary checks, disease surveillance, suitable feed and water, breeding expertise and an assessment of their ability to perform under Kenyan conditions.

The government would also need to establish the cost of importing the animals, their expected milk yields and whether processors and farmers could develop a viable market for buffalo milk.

The proposal comes amid concerns over milk supply in the country.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Buffalo Milk Buffalo Farming President William Ruto Milk Shortage
.

Latest Stories

Dancing on Raila's grave: Memorial events turn into a Ruto reelection campaign
Dancing on Raila's grave: Memorial events turn into a Ruto reelection campaign
Politics
By Harold Odhiambo and Rodgers Otiso
5 hrs ago
Optics: Why Ruto looks tell of a desperate politician
Columnists
By Sarah Elderkin
5 hrs ago
Ndindi Nyoro speaks of fallout with Ruto, and why he's considered a mole
Politics
By Josphat Thiong’o
5 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

'They wanted to eliminate him': Raila's bodyguard recounts brush with death
By Josphat Thiong’o 5 hrs ago
'They wanted to eliminate him': Raila's bodyguard recounts brush with death
Dancing on Raila's grave: Memorial events turn into a Ruto reelection campaign
By Harold Odhiambo and Rodgers Otiso 5 hrs ago
Dancing on Raila's grave: Memorial events turn into a Ruto reelection campaign
Jubilee in shambles over succession wars
By Ndung’u Gachane 5 hrs ago
Jubilee in shambles over succession wars
Optics: Why Ruto looks tell of a desperate politician
By Sarah Elderkin 5 hrs ago
Optics: Why Ruto looks tell of a desperate politician
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved