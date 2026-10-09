Cabinet approves tougher penalties for quack surveyors, architects

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Cabinet approves tougher penalties for quack building professionals. [File, Standard]

Cabinet has approved the Architectural and Quantity Surveying Practitioners Bill, 2026, which proposes tougher penalties for unqualified practitioners.

The proposed law provides for a fine of up to Sh2 million or imprisonment for up to two years for offences involving false registration or licensing.

In a statement on Friday, October 9, the Cabinet said the Bill seeks to strengthen professional oversight and improve building safety.

“To strengthen building safety, Cabinet cleared the Architectural and Quantity Surveying Practitioners Bill, 2026, proposing tougher action against unqualified practitioners and penalties of up to Sh2 million or two years in prison for false registration or licensing,” the statement read.

The Bill, if approved by Parliament, will replace the existing law dating back to 1934 and introduce mandatory annual practising licences for professionals covered by the proposed legislation.

It also seeks to empower a new regulatory board to inspect construction sites and extend regulation to landscape architects, interior designers and construction project managers.

The proposed changes come amid concerns over compliance with approved building plans, professional accountability and enforcement of construction standards.

In January, a multi-storey building under construction in Nairobi's South C estate collapsed, killing two people. The National Construction Authority said the approved structural design provided for a 12-storey building, but construction had reached 14 storeys before the collapse.

Barely a week later, another building under construction in Karen collapsed, killing two workers and injuring seven others.

The incidents raised concerns over how building projects are approved, supervised and inspected, particularly in Nairobi.

The proposed legislation now seeks to update the regulatory framework governing architects and quantity surveyors while bringing additional built-environment professionals under a common regulatory structure, in an effort to streamline the industry.

The Bill has, however, faced opposition from some industry professionals. In August, representatives of construction-related professional associations called for its withdrawal, arguing that different professions have distinct training requirements, responsibilities and scopes of practice.

Former Association of Construction Managers of Kenya president Nashon Okowa said the proposed legislation should provide a long-term framework for the sector rather than address immediate concerns.

The Bill will now proceed through Parliament for approval before it can become law.