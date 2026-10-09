Appeasing the gods: Raila Odinga's 'shadow and spirit' released from Oparanya's home

In many African communities, death does not necessarily sever the relationship between the living and those who have departed.
Among the Luhya and Luo communities, the deceased may continue to occupy a spiritual place within the family long after burial, with traditional rites performed to mark the final transition and allow the living to move on.
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