Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Ruto warns sugar cartels

By Mike Kihaki | Oct. 8, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Kenya Sugar Board stand at the Agricultural Show of Kenya. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

President William Ruto has threatened to take action against individuals he accused of frustrating the reconstitution of the Kenya Sugar Board.

President Ruto said their court battles have left about Sh4 billion in sugar levy collections unavailable for projects intended to benefit farmers.

Speaking during the Agriculture and Food Security Presidential Town Hall at Jamhuri Park in Nairobi on Thursday, Ruto claimed individuals he had previously removed from the sugar sector had regrouped and were now attempting to hold the industry hostage through legal challenges.

The President said the money collected through the sugar levy was intended to finance critical interventions, including improving roads in sugar-growing areas, developing and distributing seed cane to farmers and supporting research into higher-yielding varieties.

“We have collected about Sh4 billion from the sugar levy to ensure we have passable roads, develop seed cane and supply seed cane to farmers and ensure there is research on better varieties of cane for development,” Ruto said.

But he said the funds could not be deployed because of the dispute surrounding the Kenya Sugar Board.

“Unfortunately, we have not been able to use this money because the characters that I chased have gone to regroup again,” Ruto said.

His remarks come against the backdrop of prolonged litigation over the constitution and functioning of the board. Court records show that disputes over the implementation of the Sugar Act, 2024, and the election of grower representatives have resulted in interim orders affecting the board's operations.

The Sugar Act, 2024 provides for a Sugar Development Levy of up to four per cent on domestic sugar and four per cent of the CIF value of imported sugar.

The law sets out how the levy should be distributed, including funding cane development, research, factory rehabilitation, infrastructure and farmers' organisations.

Ruto accused unnamed individuals of pursuing personal interests at the expense of farmers and the wider industry, insisting that growers should have the opportunity to elect their representatives to the board.

“Nyinyi ambao mmezungusha Kenya Sugar Board in court, I want to warn you, you cannot hold hostage a whole industry for purposes of your own selfish interests,” he said.

The President then delivered his strongest warning, promising to intervene if the impasse continues.

“So mnipatie tu nafasi kidogo nitafute nyundo, because hii Kenya kuna watu hawaelewi another language, wacha nitawashughulikia ndio tukuwe na board,” he said.

The confrontation comes as sugar farmers continue to demand a functioning regulatory framework, timely payments and an end to what they describe as cartels in the sector.

Farmers have previously threatened nationwide protests over delays surrounding elections for the board, with some accusing various actors of using court cases to frustrate the process.

The dispute is significant because the board is expected to play a central role in regulating the sugar industry, supporting growers and overseeing the utilisation of the development levy.

Parliament says the board is also mandated to set industry standards, facilitate domestic and international sugar trade, regulate prices and provide advisory support to farmers.

Ruto's intervention therefore places the stalled board at the centre of his administration's broader push to revive the sugar industry and reduce Kenya's dependence on imported sugar.

The President has separately said sugar production has increased from 500,000 tonnes in 2022 to about 850,000 tonnes this year, with a target of one million tonnes next year and net exporter status by 2029.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

President William Ruto Sugar Sector Kenya Sugar Board Directors Kenya Sugar Board
.

Latest Stories

Kenyans spend longer in the dark as power reliability drops
Kenyans spend longer in the dark as power reliability drops
National
By Kamau Macharia
4 hrs ago
Contact tracing: Brace for the worst Ebola scenario
National
By Mercy Kahenda
4 hrs ago
Ebola is here; stay vigilant, experts urge Kenyans
National
By Mercy Kahenda
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Contact tracing: Brace for the worst Ebola scenario
By Mercy Kahenda 4 hrs ago
Contact tracing: Brace for the worst Ebola scenario
Ebola is here; stay vigilant, experts urge Kenyans
By Mercy Kahenda 4 hrs ago
Ebola is here; stay vigilant, experts urge Kenyans
Mudavadi clashes with petitioners over Kenyans trapped in Russia-Ukraine conflict
By Edwin Nyarangi 4 hrs ago
Mudavadi clashes with petitioners over Kenyans trapped in Russia-Ukraine conflict
Matara: I did not kill Wahu, she attacked me over Sh50,000 dispute
By Nancy Gitonga 4 hrs ago
Matara: I did not kill Wahu, she attacked me over Sh50,000 dispute
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved