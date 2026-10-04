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Protests in Buru Buru over alleged bullying of Riara University student

By Mate Tongola | Oct. 4, 2026
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The incident reportedly occurred in a nightclub restroom, where the victim was bullied by a group of young women. 

Hundreds of youths took to the streets in Buru Buru, Nairobi, on Sunday to protest the alleged harassment and assault of a female Riara University student by her colleagues at a nightclub.

The demonstrators called for action against those involved in the incident, which has sparked widespread outrage on social media.

The incident reportedly occurred in a nightclub restroom, where the victim was allegedly cornered and bullied by a group of young women. A video circulating online shows several individuals surrounding her, threatening and humiliating her while recording the incident and laughing.

The protests come amid growing public pressure on the authorities and Riara University to take action against the individuals implicated in the incident.

The father of one of the suspected perpetrators is alleged to be a pastor at the Buru Buru Redeemed Church. 

Riara University has since launched an internal review following the circulation of the video, which appears to show several women threatening and assaulting another woman in a public bathroom.

In a statement issued on Friday, October 2, the university said it had noted the footage after reports emerged that some of the individuals featured could be its students.

"It has come to our attention that some of the individuals depicted in the video are reportedly students at Riara University," the statement read.

The university said it was reviewing the matter as calls for disciplinary action against the suspected students intensified.

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