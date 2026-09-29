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Why IEBC, Interior Ministry are in the spotlight over alleged ID and voter enrolment scheme

By Ndung’u Gachane | Sep. 29, 2026
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Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen. IEBC and NRB have been accused of selectively registering voters and issuing IDs in pro-government regions and border areas. [File, Standard]

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) The Ministry of Interior and National Administration through the National Registration Bureau (NRB) have been accused of selective voter and identity card registration to pro government regions such as Rift Valley, North Eastern parts of Coast and along the Kenyan borders.

Sources from both the IEBC and the NRB have disclosed that the officers from the three institutions have established a squad which involves the ID registration officers, the Deputy County Commissioners (DCCs) and the Constituency Returning Officers (ROs) whose job is to facilitate the Kenya Integrated Election Management System (KIEMS) kit.

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IEBC Ministry of Interior and National Administration Voter Registration Vote Smuggling
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