Dangote's Sh2tr Lamu refinery faces land compensation battle

Plans to break ground on the Sh2 trillion Dangote Industries Oil Refinery in Lamu have run into a legal dispute, with more than 200 residents asking the court to halt the project until land ownership, resettlement and compensation claims have been resolved.
Two cases have been filed before the Malindi Environment and Lands Court by residents of Chandavai and Magogoni, who say their families have occupied, cultivated and developed the land earmarked for the refinery for generations.
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