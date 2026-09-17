Murkomen tells Senate State has put measures in place to address floods

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Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen at the launch of NCIC’s roadmap for peaceful 2027 elections in Nairobi on August 25, 2026. [David Gichuru, Standard]

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has said the Government has put in place several frameworks to address flood risks and enhance preparedness, with implementation levels varying across counties.

Murkomen, who appeared before the Senate Plenary to answer questions, said with regard to drainage master plans, Nairobi City has developed a Flood Resilience Master Plan valued at approximately Sh47.2 billion.

Nominated Senator Hamida Kibwana had requested the Cabinet Secretary to apprise the Senate of the status of implementation of the National Disaster Risk Management Strategy 2025–2030 and drainage Master Plans, Flood-Risk Maps, and Emergency Preparedness Plans.

“We are requesting the Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen to tell the Senate about the Systems and Coordination Mechanisms for Early Warning and Early Action Framework for Relocation and Financial Support,” asked Senator Hamida.

The Cabinet Secretary told Senators the government was targeting to improve the drainage systems, flood control infrastructure and climate-resilient urban development over the period 2026 to 2028.

He told Senators that other urban areas have integrated drainage planning into broader urban master plans, while the National Water Master Plan 2030 identifies key flood-prone basins across the country.

Murkomen told Senators that on flood-risk mapping, the Government has developed County Multi-Hazard Risk Profiles, also known as Hazard Atlases, which inform planning and response at the county level.

“In addition, basin-specific flood-risk maps have been developed for areas such as the Tana River and Lake Victoria basins,” said Murkomen.

He said that Community-level and GIS-based mapping initiatives have also been introduced to facilitate modern flood-risk assessment, which allows the government and stakeholders to collect, analyse, visualise, and interpret spatial data related to floods in a highly detailed and dynamic way.

He said their plans are coordinated by the National Disaster Operations Centre in collaboration with key stakeholders, including the Kenya Meteorological Department, National Drought Management Authority, the Kenya Red Cross Society, sector ministries, and County Governments.

“In terms of emergency preparedness, the National Emergency Response Plan, 2020 provides the overarching framework for coordinated response. County Governments have also developed County Emergency Operations Plans tailored to local risk profiles,” said Murkomen.

Murkomen said that the Government has established a structured system to ensure that early warning information is translated into timely and actionable measures, with the process beginning with the Kenya Meteorological Department, which provides accurate weather forecasts, severe weather warnings and sector-specific advisories.

He said the information is received and analysed by the National Disaster Operations Centre, which prepares advisories and recommended actions; these are transmitted to the Principal Secretary for Internal Security and subsequently disseminated to relevant Ministries, the Council of Governors, Regional Commissioners, County Commissioners and other administrative structures for action.

“Public awareness and preparedness are enhanced through multiple channels, including public barazas, media engagements and social media platforms, with the National Government Administration Officers playing a critical role in cascading information from the national level to the grassroots,” said Murkomen.

He told Senators that in practical terms, early warning translates into early action through disseminating timely alerts to at-risk communities, engaging communities to identify vulnerabilities and plan evacuations.

Murkomen said that educating the public on evacuation procedures and safety measures, activating preparedness and response plans at the national and county levels and mobilising resources, including personnel, logistics, and emergency supplies.

The Cabinet Secretary told Senators that a framework exists for the relocation of persons living in high-risk flood-prone areas, though it continues to evolve toward more structured and community-centred implementation.

“Relocation is guided by the Disaster Risk Management Strategy, spatial planning frameworks, hazard mapping, and environmental considerations; the Government emphasises planned, voluntary and consultative relocation processes to ensure sustainability and acceptance,” said Murkomen.

He said that relocation is not merely a physical process; it involves livelihoods, access to services, social networks and long-term stability. As such, the Government is adopting a comprehensive approach that includes community engagement, risk-informed planning and measures to prevent repeated displacement.

Murkomen said the affected populations receive financial and material support through humanitarian assistance comprising cash transfers and in-kind aid, as well as livelihood restoration programmes, with efforts underway to operationalise the National Disaster Risk Management Fund to provide predictable and timely financing for response and recovery.