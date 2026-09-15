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Senator Hamida elected senate transport committee chairperson

By Edwin Nyarangi | Sep. 15, 2026
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Nominated Senator Hamida Kibwana on June 4, 2026. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Nominated Senator Hamida Kibwana has been elected as the Chairperson of the Senate Roads, Transport and Housing Committee.

Senator Hamida who was elected unanimously by members in an election held in the Parliament Buildings, will be replacing Migori Senator Eddie Oketch, who relinquished the position after taking over the Senate Deputy Minority Whip position two months ago.

The ODM Nominated Senator assured members that she will always consult them and take their views seriously while executing her role as the Chairperson of the committee, a position that she is expected to serve in until Parliament breaks for the general election next year.

“I am grateful to the members of the Senate Roads, Transport and Housing Committee for giving me a chance to serve as their Chairperson. I promise to exercise my responsibilities while considering their input over various matters that will come before us,” said Senator Hamida.

The Nominated Senator was a staunch supporter of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and is allied to the ODM Linda Ground wing that supports ODM Party Leader Oburu Odinga and has been vocal in sponsoring bills and statements that are mostly health related.

Senator Oketch (ODM) had served as the Chairperson of the Committee since February 2025 replacing Kiambu Senator Karungo Thangwa during a purge carried out on allies of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua from the leadership of various Senate Committees.

 Senator Hamida will be the second Nominated Senator chairing a Senate Committee following the election of Nominated Senator Betty Montet(ODM) as the Chairperson of the Senate Education Committee in February last, as Gachagua allies were being kicked out.

“The Senate Roads, Transport and Housing Committee has a lot of pending business which we are going to deal with; that is why I will be engaging members to ensure we conclude them,” said Senator Hamida.

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