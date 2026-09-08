Koskei, Cherorot rule out relocation of Londiani Sh8bn Referral Hospital

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Head of Public Service Felix Koskei. [File,Standard]

Head of Public Service Felix Koskei and Kipkelion East MP Joseph Cherorot have launched a vehement attack on those claiming that the proposed Sh8 billion Londiani Referral Hospital will be moved to Kericho town.

They dismissed the reports as politically motivated attempts to incite residents against the government.

Koskei said the government would not succumb to political pressure or what he described as attempts to blackmail the State over the project, affirming that the multi-billion-shilling hospital will be built at its intended site in Londiani.

“We will not permit anyone to incite Kipkelion residents and try to blackmail the government by threatening to boycott the next general election if the project does not proceed. We are not going to accept that,” Koskei said.

“The proposed Londiani Referral Hospital will be constructed at the proposed site in Londiani.”

The Head of Public Service spoke at Barotion Secondary School in Kipkelion East during the opening of a multipurpose hall, accompanied by Cherorot and Agriculture Principal Secretary Paul Rono.

Cherorot said there were deliberate efforts to mislead residents into believing the government had abandoned the Londiani project or intended to relocate it to Kericho town.

“There are people who are trying to incite Kipkelion East residents, but I can assure you that the government, through President William Ruto, has affirmed and remains committed to the construction of the Londiani Referral Hospital,” Cherorot said.

This latest intervention by Koskei and Cherorot occurs amidst escalating political debate regarding the location and implementation of the hospital, with concerns that the project could turn into a contentious issue ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Koskei, however, cautioned those politicising the project that the government would not allow development initiatives to be weaponized for political incitement.

He urged residents to disregard what he termed misinformation and to stay focused on development, emphasising that the government remained committed to enhancing healthcare services in the region.

The remarks by the Head of Public Service preceded President William Ruto's planned four-day development tour of Bomet and Kericho counties, where the government is expected to showcase key projects and investments.

Koskei also announced that Kericho County would benefit from the construction of a second referral hospital, the University of Kabianga Teaching and Referral Hospital.

The hospital will be established on part of the 800-acre land acquired by the government at Chelimo Estate for the expansion of Kericho town.

This announcement effectively means that Kericho County is poised to host two major referral hospitals, the Sh8 billion Londiani Referral Hospital and the University of Kabianga Teaching and Referral Hospital.

Koskei stated that these projects form part of the government's broader strategy to expand specialized healthcare services and alleviate the pressure on residents seeking advanced treatment outside the county.