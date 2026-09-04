This man, Kanja: Is the IG in control of the police?

The involvement of police officers in the abduction of Standard Group Associate Editor Alex Kiprotich has put in the spotlight Inspector General (IG) Douglas Kanja with critics accusing him of losing control of the National Police Service (NPS) amid raising concerns of political interference.
The abduction of Kiprotich is the latest in a series of incidents, many Kenyans cite as proof of parallel forces calling the shots outside police command structures.
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