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MOH activates El Nino contingency plans to mitigate health risks

By Antony Gitonga | Sep. 3, 2026
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An aerial view of the swollen Lake Baringo which has submerged homes, farms and roads. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

The Ministry of Health has activated the Health Sector El Niño Contingency Plan to mitigate health risks associated with projected El Niño-related heavy rains, flooding, and displacement.

El Niño, coupled with heavy and potentially destructive rainfall, is expected to begin next month, with officials at the Meteorological Department warning that it is already building.

This came as the Ministry partnered with the Kenya Institute of Supplies Management (KISM) to improve on supply, procurement and delivery of medical supplies across the country.

 According to Dr Andrew Toro, the Director for Curative Care and Nursing Services, the government was on high alert to deal with any emergencies, including pandemics and trauma that would emerge as a result of El Niño rains.

 Dr Toro said the public health docket had started issuing warnings and critical public information to prepare the masses for any eventuality and emergency control.

 “We are on high alert for the oncoming El Niño rainy season and we are rolling out measures including sensitizing the public to prepare for heavy rains,” he said.

 Speaking to the press on the sidelines of a multi-stakeholder engagement with KISM in Naivasha, Toro said the government was collaborating with other partners to ensure enough and prompt supply of medical products for local consumption.

 The Director added that the health ministry had enough reserves of medical supplies, including drugs and pharmaceuticals, and was preparing for any emergencies and pandemics going forward.

In addition, Dr Toro said the agency was cracking the whip on counterfeit drugs and had enhanced its compliance and surveillance to curb any leakages to public consumption.

 “We have upped our ante on rolling out compliance and surveillance checks to address any counterfeit drugs and medical products, and we will ensure no substandard products are distributed for public use”, said Dr Toro.

 He added that it was partnering with KISM to adopt and accelerate the supply of medical products and ensure that no public lacks quality medical supplies upon visiting health facilities.

 On his part, KISM CEO Kenneth Matiba, speaking during the 3rd Health Supply Chains Conference, noted that the Institute was enhancing and strengthening the capacity of accredited supply and procurement officials with the health ministry.

 Matiba said the capacity-building training was aimed at strengthening procurement trust, upholding standards and professionalism to eliminate drug stock-outs, digitising medical services and addressing counterfeits in the sector.

 “We are enhancing the capacity of procurement officers in the health sector to build a resilient system in support of government Universal Health Coverage,” said Matiba.

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El Nino Rains El Nino Floods Heavy Rains Nairobi Floods
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