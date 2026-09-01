'Okoa Mille': The Sh1.1 billion spiritual campaign tearing apart PCEA

PCEA Secretary General Rev Robert Waihenya and Rt Rev Thegu Mutahi are split over fund drive to save hotel from auctioneers. [File, Standard]

"The Okoa Mille campaign is a spiritual war,” said Presbyterian Church of East Africa (PCEA) Secretary General Rev Robert Waihenya in a raging debate about a fund drive to save the hotel from auctioneers.

The top hierarchy of the PCEA is split over the campaign to raise funds to save the multi-million-shilling tourist hotel in Mombasa whose cost of construction is under scrutiny from church members, demanding a forensic audit before more money is raised.