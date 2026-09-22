Kang'ata seeks to increase Murang'a water coverage by 60 per cent

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Murang’a Governor Irungu Kangata during the launch of Mugira Dam water project in Makuyu. [Boniface Gikandi, Standard]

The Murang'a County Government is working on a strategy designed to increase water coverage by 60 per cent to ensure a reliable supply of clean water for domestic use.

Governor Irungu Kang’ata said his administration has been working with the water companies to realise the dream initiated two years ago, set to be achieved by the end of 2027.

Kang’ata reiterated that water is a top priority, particularly in areas where households have continued to rely on distant or unreliable water sources.

Speaking in Makuyu when he commissioned the Mugira Dam Water Project, he said improved access to water would not only support domestic needs but also benefit agriculture, livestock keeping and other economic activities undertaken by residents.

Through Mugira Dam, more than 450 households in Makuyu and Kambiti wards have already been connected to clean piped water by Murang’a South Water and Sanitation Company (MUSWASCO), which is implementing the project.

“The county government has also allocated resources towards water projects across its 35 wards, including borehole drilling and pipeline extensions to underserved areas,” he said.

He assured that the majority of the households in Makuyu and Kambiti wards would benefit from improved access in the county government’s ongoing efforts to expand water infrastructure and improve access to safe water across the county.

Kang’ata said his administration was prioritising the residents interests before the implementation of the development programmes as part of addressing the existing challenges.

“Access to clean and reliable water is essential to improving the quality of life of our people. We will continue investing in water infrastructure and extending connections to ensure more households benefit,” he said.

The project has also been solarised, reducing reliance on electricity and lowering operational costs associated with pumping and distributing water.

Muswasco Managing Director John Macharia said they have increased water production from the intakes to residents' satisfaction, especially in Kenol Municipality and Kahumbu ward.

“The utility provider in two years has connected many households with water following the increased abstractions of the commodity from rivers,” said Eng Macharia.