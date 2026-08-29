And tender goes to: A teacher, missing office and Ruto's link to the new police uniform

President William Ruto inspects Kenya’s new police uniforms as questions emerge over the company contracted to supply them. [PCS]

More questions than answers surround the company at the centre of the new police uniform supply, after its listed Nairobi office could not be traced and its postal address was found to be shared with an established auditing firm and a property business linked to President William Ruto’s family.

Nalitex Limited, the company identified as the main supplier of the new police uniforms, was incorporated on May 3, 2024, barely two years before the new attire was unveiled by President Ruto at the Kenya Police Training College in Kiganjo.