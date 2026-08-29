And tender goes to: A teacher, missing office and Ruto's link to the new police uniform

More questions than answers surround the company at the centre of the new police uniform supply, after its listed Nairobi office could not be traced and its postal address was found to be shared with an established auditing firm and a property business linked to President William Ruto’s family.
Nalitex Limited, the company identified as the main supplier of the new police uniforms, was incorporated on May 3, 2024, barely two years before the new attire was unveiled by President Ruto at the Kenya Police Training College in Kiganjo.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off annual plans. Offer ends in…