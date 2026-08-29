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16 years of devolution health docket report gains, marred by persistent strikes and staffing issues

By Mercy Kahenda | Aug. 29, 2026
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16 years of devolved healthcare: gains in access and infrastructure, but strikes, staffing shortages and uneven services persist. [Courtesy, Standard]

Wards are deserted, theatres abandoned and maternity wings closed as health workers’ strikes persist, leaving Kenyans struggling to access essential care.

The crisis comes as the country marks 16 years of the 2010 Constitution, which devolved health services among other functions.

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