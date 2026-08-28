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Ruto says Kenyans need to relook the 2010 Constitution

By Jacob Ochiro | Aug. 28, 2026
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President William Ruto arrives for Katiba Day celebrations at KICC in Nairobi on August 28, 2026. [PCS]

President William Ruto has said that a number of areas in the 2010 Constitution need to be relooked at 16 years after its promulgation.

While he was of the opinion that the Judiciary had done well under the new constitutional dispensation, Ruto said frequent injunctions were also frustrating government programmes

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