Unions warn of strike over delayed county salaries, hit out at SRC

Public sector unions have threatened to call a strike over persistent delays in salaries of county government workers, accusing devolved units of turning the issue into a systemic problem.
The unions, representing workers across the public sector, say county governments have repeatedly failed to pay salaries on time and remit statutory deductions, leaving thousands of employees struggling to meet their financial obligations.
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