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Unions warn of strike over delayed county salaries, hit out at SRC

By Lewis Nyaundi | Aug. 28, 2026
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Union of Kenya Civil Servants Secretary General Lawrence Nyaguti addresses a media briefing on the proposed salary structure by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission in Nairobi on August 27, 2026. [ Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Public sector unions have threatened to call a strike over persistent delays in salaries of county government workers, accusing devolved units of turning the issue into a systemic problem.

The unions, representing workers across the public sector, say county governments have repeatedly failed to pay salaries on time and remit statutory deductions, leaving thousands of employees struggling to meet their financial obligations.

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Related Topics

Delayed County Salaries Union of Kenya Civil Servants County Government Workers Union Salaries and Remuneration Commission
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