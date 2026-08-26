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Why Tuju's property sale failed to attract bidders

By Jacinta Mutura | Aug. 26, 2026
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Former CS Raphael Tuju addresses the Press at his Entim Sidai residence in Karen, Nairobi. [File, Standard]

The planned auction of former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju’s Entim Sidai Wellness Sanctuary property in Karen failed to take off on Tuesday after no qualified bidder showed up.

The auction had been scheduled for 11 am but more than an hour later, aborted after no prospective buyer had presented the required deposit to qualify as a bidder.

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Related Topics

Raphael Tuju Karen Property Auction Entim Sidai Auction Dari Limited EADB Dispute
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