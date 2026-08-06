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Chief Inspector Ndanu released after DNA tests in Omondi death probe

By David Njaaga | Aug. 6, 2026
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Chief Inspector Agnes Ndanu has been released from Kasarani Police Station, a day after her arrest in Matungulu. [File,Standard]

Chief Inspector Agnes Ndanu has been released from Kasarani Police Station, a day after her arrest in Matungulu over the alleged pushing of her girlfriend, Nicole Omondi, from the sixth floor of a Nairobi apartment.

Kasarani District Criminal Investigations Officer (DCIO) Aloyce Mboya said investigators are waiting for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to approve charges against Ndanu.

Detectives collected DNA samples from the scene and processed them overnight, Mboya noted.

Ndanu, an officer commanding station (OCS) attached to Matungulu division, allegedly pushed Omondi, 25, from the balcony of an apartment in Thome Estate following a night out together.

Omondi survived the fall but sustained multiple fractures and spinal injuries that have left her paralysed from the waist down.

She remains admitted at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH), where she awaits surgery.

"We are currently investigating the matter based on what happened before and after the fall," said Mboya.

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Related Topics

Chief Inspector Agnes Ndanu Nicole Omondi Kasarani Police Station OCS Agnes Ndanu
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