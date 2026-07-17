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'Swahili-speaking' France Ambassador Suquet calls it a day after four years in Kenya

By James Wanzala | Jul. 17, 2026
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Outgoing French Ambassador to Kenya and Somalia Arnaud Suquet. [File, Standard] 

Outgoing French Ambassador to Kenya and Somalia Arnaud Suquet is a man who is loved by many Kenyans for his love for the country, culture, good mastery of Swahili language and local slang Sheng.

For those who have attended his events, rarely will you find him making his speech remarks in English but in Swahili with few broken aspects, cracking ribs of many and attracting applause.

Last year during the Bastille Day Celebrations for instance, he read his entire speech in Swahili.

This has always left many Kenyans, including State officials, who have problems speaking it with questions on where did this whiteman he learn Swahili and how he is able to speak it fluently.

Born on November 12, 1976 in France, Suquet, often referred to as Balozi was appointed to the post in 2022, after having also served as the French ambassador to Somalia and the Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office in Nairobi.

He has also before his appointment, served as Permanent Representation of France to the European Union, in senior diplomatic roles in Ethiopia and Sudan and Political Adviser to the European Union Special Representative for the Horn of Africa.

And from his posts on X, the envoy will miss Kenya, its culture, and friendship among many other things that made his stay enjoyable.

"As I prepare to bid Kenya farewell, I have come to realise some places never truly leave us. For me, Kenya has been one of those places," he said on X.

He admitted that learning Swahili was not easy but it has helped him a lot to learn more about Kenya and enjoy its charm and immerse in its urban culture.

Suquet, who recently welcomed his President Emmanuel Macron during the first Africa Forward Summit in May in Nairobi also said Sheng is a challenge still but still learning.

This is because it changes not only over time but also between various neighbourhoods, because what is spoken in Kibera differs from that in Mathare for instance.

"Learning Kiswahili wasn't rahisi but it has been a memorable journey. Kiswahili has given me the chance to learn more about this country and strengthen the urafiki between France and Kenya. Sheng bado najikaza," he said on X.

The envoy revealed how he learnt Swahili during his farewell message, by reading children's books like Sungura Mjanja , which,  he said, are good for learning animal vocabulary that  are useful during game drives in Kenya’s national parks and reserves.

He said he later started using it to real-life and street conversations with his teacher called Kings, and which proved just as exciting.

"I particularly enjoyed the meanings of methalis that carry a lot of wisdom. Take this one, for instance: Akili ni nywele, kila mtu ana zake! I was reassured that the proverb still works even if you are bald!," he said.

Speaking on Tuesday evening during the French National Day (Bastile Day) at the University of Nairobi (UoN), he after reading his speech in French, turned to Swahili and gave a heartfelt farewell, before welcoming chief guest Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

“Mabibi na mabwana, na sasa, kabla ya kumualika mgeni wa heshima, ningependa kusema hivi, kuingia Kenya ni harusi lakini kutoka ni matanga. Naondoka Kenya kama balozi lakini si kwaheri ya milele bali ni kwa heri ya kuonana,” said Suquet amid cheers.

He added: “Nitarudi tena si kwa suti wa kidiploamasi bali kama raia wa Ufaranza anayependa kenya kwa moyo wangu wote na kama rafiki yenu wa dhati. Asanteni”. 

The kuingia Kenya ni harusi lakini kutoka ni matanga, was a coined from the right phrase Kuingia Mombasa ni harusi  lakini kutoka ni matanga to describe his bittersweet departure, equating to entering Kenya was like a wedding, but leaving is like a funeral.

His mastery of Swahili has attracted him accolades from the who is who including PCS Mudavadi.

“I wonder whether Balozi here is a registered voter here in Kenya, his Kiswahili is very good,” said Mudavadi amid applause.

Apart from his mastery of Swahili, Amb. Suquet is known for cultural integration, by blending French and Kenyan cultures.

He has even tried his hand at making the Kenyan favourite dish ugali and matumbo(cow tripe) alongside local chefs.

In a viral video in 2025, he and his German counterpart Ambassador Sebastian Groth teamed up with Dennis Ombach or The Roaming Chef to cook and enjoy matumbo and ugali.

He has also boarded a matatu through central Nairobi accompanied by local tour guides from Nai Nami, which gave him an experience of the vibrant energy of the matatu culture.

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Ambassador Arnaud Suquet France Ambassador To Kenya Bastille Day Celebrations Swahili Language
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