Where are the Gen Zs? Ol Kalou poll reignites debate over youth turnout

Audio By Vocalize

Hundreds of voters form long queues outside Ol Kalou Comprehensive School polling station as they wait patiently to cast their ballots during the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

The 2024 Gen Z-led protests pushed young Kenyans into the center of the country's political conversation, with many politicians and analysts describing the generation as a potentially decisive voting bloc ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Since then, political leaders have increasingly tailored their messaging to young people, while voter registration campaigns have intensified amid expectations that millions of first-time voters could shape the next presidential election.

However, the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election has reignited debate over whether Gen Z's influence online is translating into participation at the ballot box.

Kieni residents in Ol kalou queuing to vote at IEBC polling station at kieni primary school in Olkalau during the ongoing byelections in for Member of parliament representative. [David Gichuru,Standard]

As voting progressed across the constituency on Thursday, July 16, polling stations recorded many older voters, with some Kenyans on social media claiming they had seen few young people in the queues.

Several social media users argued that the generation's vocal presence online should be reflected at polling stations.

"ACK Ol Kalou Ward has no Gen Z voter who says they will determine the president in 2027. Gen Z ni kelele tu without action. Lazy kids," one user, Julie Makena, posted.

Another user wrote: "After observing a very low turnout of young Gen Z in the Ol Kalou by-election, let us conclude that there is no entity called Gen Z votes in Kenyan politics."

A third user, identified as Adele, stated: "Voting queues in Ol Kalou, no single Gen Z. I pity politicians depending on Gen Z for votes. These people just make noise on social media but do not show up to vote."

Samuel Wekesa also weighed in, saying: "We are here at Huruma Polling Station in Ol Kalou and there are no Gen Z who have come to vote. Young Kenyans are only good at making noise online, but they are not registered as voters."

Another user added: "The loudest voices online should also be the longest queues at polling stations. Elections are decided by ballots, not tweets. In Ol Kalou, there are no Gen Z."

The discussion comes at a time when political parties are intensifying grassroots mobilisation ahead of the 2027 General Election, with many viewing young voters as a key constituency.

Since the 2024 protests, political leaders have repeatedly acknowledged the growing influence of Gen Z on national discourse, with several parties stepping up youth outreach and digital engagement.

Governance experts have also maintained that while social media can shape public debate and political narratives, electoral outcomes are ultimately determined by registered voters who turn out on polling day.

Although the Ol Kalou by-election involves a single constituency and cannot on its own be used to measure national voting trends, the conversation it has sparked has renewed scrutiny over whether Gen Z's political influence will extend beyond online activism and into voter registration and turnout in 2027.

That is despite the by-election being conducted using the 2022 voter register.

This is because IEBC suspended voter registration and revision of the register in Ol Kalou after the parliamentary seat fell vacant, meaning eligible residents who were unable to register before the suspension cannot participate in Thursday's vote.

The Commission noted voter registration in the constituency will resume for 30 days after the by-election.