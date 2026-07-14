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Fuel prices to remain unchanged

By Fred Kagonye | Jul. 14, 2026
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A pump attendant pumps fuel into a jerrican at a gas station in Nairobi, on September 19, 2023. [AFP]

The prices of fuel in Kenya will remain unchanged for the next one month, the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has announced.

EPRA is their latest review said that the price Kenyans are currently paying for diesel, petrol and kerosene will remain in place until the next review on August 14, 2026.

“In the period under review, the maximum allowed petroleum pump prices for Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene remain unchanged," EPRA said.

In a statement the regulator said that volatility in global oil markets had seen a rise in prices globally but Kenyans had been cushioned from paying the high prices.

"We have calculated the maximum retail prices of petroleum products which will be in force from July 15, 2026, to August 14, 2026."

In Nairobi County, Super Petrol will retail at Sh214.03 per litre, Diesel at Sh222.86 and Kerosene at Sh191.38.

In Mombasa County, Kenyans will continue paying Sh210.74 per litre for Super Petrol, Sh219.56 for Diesel and Sh188.09 for Kerosene.

In Kisumu County, Super Petrol will sell at Sh213.69 per litre, Diesel (Sh223.08) and Kerosene (Sh191.63).

In Nakuru the prices will remain Sh214.53 per litre for petrol, Sh223.99 for diesel and around Sh192.53 for kerosene.

In Eldoret City, the prices will be Sh214.18 per a litre of Petrol, Diesel at Sh223.61 and Kerosene at Sh192.15.

The authority said the decision to have the prices unchanged was due to Kenya Kwanza’s intervention which had shielded Kenyans from price fluctuations in international oil markets.

"The situation in the Middle East remains uncertain, creating high price volatility and as a result, the Government has extended the 8 per cent VAT on petroleum products for a further three months and utilised Sh945 million from the Petroleum Development Levy Fund to ensure pump price stability."

Kenya gets her oil through the government to government deal and the deliveries are in refined form and global oil prices have an effect on prices in Kenya, which are also depended on taxes and the dollar exchange rate.

According to EPRA the unchanged prices remain inclusive of the Value Added Tax (VAT), in line with the VAT Act and other applicable tax laws.

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Related Topics

Fuel Prices in Kenya Fuel prices review New Fuel prices
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