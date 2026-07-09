Why election hopefuls could soon pay IEBC nomination fees via Mpesa

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) officials prepares for by-elections in Emurua Dikirr on May 13, 2026. [Peter Kipkemoi, Standard]

Election hopefuls could soon pay their nomination fees through a Paybill number if proposals by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Dispute Resolution Committee (DRC) are adopted ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The committee is proposing that the commission introduce additional payment options, including a dedicated Paybill number, to make it easier and more convenient for candidates to settle their statutory nomination fees.