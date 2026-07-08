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When power turns against free press

By Prestone Murunga | Jul. 8, 2026
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Press freedom faces growing threats amid rising tensions between governments and media. [File, Standard]

Resurgent intimidation of journalists in Kenya and the East African region is a worrying trend which analysts argue should be dealt with urgently before the situation gets worse.

The verbal attack on Standard Group by President William Ruto, the subsequent attempted abduction of one of its editors, and intimidation of others raised serious questions about the erosion of press freedom in Kenya.

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Press Freedom Media Freedom Standard Group William Ruto
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