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Widows call for legal reforms to protect inheritance

By Juliet Omelo | Jun. 24, 2026
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 Hope International President Beatrice Musindai.[Juliet Omelo, Standard]

Widows have called for urgent legal reforms to protect their inheritance and property rights, while seeking stronger government support to address discrimination, economic hardship and exclusion.

Speaking during the International Day of Widows commemorations at Uhuru Park in Nairobi on Tuesday, Hope International President Beatrice Musindai urged lawmakers to amend existing laws to safeguard widows' interests, particularly on inheritance and property ownership.

“We must amend laws to protect widows, especially on inheritance,” Musindai said.

She encouraged widows to form groups to pursue economic empowerment initiatives and build financial resilience for themselves and their families. Musindai also called on the government to honour its commitments under international human rights instruments aimed at protecting women and children.

“We must eliminate all forms of discrimination against women,” she said.

The event, held under the theme ‘Justice, Dignity and Economic Power for Widows,’ brought together hundreds of widows from across the country, government officials and civil society groups to highlight challenges faced by women after the loss of their spouses.

Principal Secretary for Public Service and Social Capital Jane Imbunya urged widows to stand up for their rights and resist attempts by relatives to dispossess them of property.

“Fight for your rights. No one should eject you from your matrimonial home, not even your brother-in-law,” Imbunya told participants.

Several widows attending the event recounted experiences of mistreatment, social stigma and property grabbing by in-laws following the deaths of their spouses.

Among them was Irene, whose husband was killed during the 2007 post-election violence. She appealed to the government to recognise widows as victims deserving compensation and support.

“We are also victims of violence, and when the government is compensating victims, we should be included as widows of the 2007 post-election violence,” she said.

The International Day of Widows is observed annually on June 23 to raise awareness of the challenges faced by widows and to advocate for the protection of their legal, financial and property rights.

The observance also seeks to eliminate harmful cultural practices and promote the economic empowerment of widows.

According to the United Nations, more than 250 million widows worldwide face various forms of marginalisation, systemic poverty and abuse.

Advocates at the Nairobi event said stronger legal protections, economic opportunities and public awareness are critical to ensuring widows can live with dignity and security.

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International Day of Widows Commemorations Beatrice Musindai Widows Rights Economic Empowerment
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