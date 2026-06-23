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Petition seeks nullification of Finance Act over MP absenteeism

By Julius Chepkwony | Jun. 23, 2026
President William Ruto Parliamentary Bills at State House, Nairobi. [PCS]

Two advocates have moved to the High Court in Lodwar seeking to have the Finance Act 2026 declared unconstitutional, arguing that the legislation was passed through a constitutionally defective parliamentary process marked by widespread absenteeism among MPs.

‎The petition was filed by advocates Shadrack Sharu Muyesu and Nimrod Matunda Odongo, who have named the Speaker of the National Assembly, the National Assembly and the Attorney General as respondents.

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Related Topics

Finance Act 2026 Appropriations Bill 2026 Finance Bill 2026 Absent MPs
.

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