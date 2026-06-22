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Father's Day: Men speak out on 'silent crisis' of neglect, pressure

By Jacinta Mutura | Jun. 22, 2026

Men mark Father’s Day, highlighting neglect, pressure and changing family roles. [Courtesy]

As the world marks Father’s Day, a growing number of men are pushing back against what they describe as a silent crisis of neglect, pressure, and misunderstanding within families and society. 

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Father's Day Fatherhood Parenting Gender Roles
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