NTSA suspends issuance of PSV licences for two years

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NTSA Director General Nashon Kondiwa.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has suspended the issuance of new matatu SACCOs for two years, effective June 19, 2026.

The authority also froze the addition of new routes and extension of existing routes for one year but said the directive can be reconsidered in the event a new road is commissioned.

NTSA also said that there would be no modification or reconfiguration of existing licensed routes including pick up and drop off points for a period of one year.

The authority cited persistent non-compliance and road safety concerns within the matatu sector adding that routes modification had resulted in inconsistency and unreliable public transport services.

“The proliferation of illegal operators who undercut regulated players by creating significant road safety risks, enabling insecurity, and engaging in unfair competition against licensed operators,” said NTSA Director General Nashon Kondiwa.

“The Authority's plan to strengthen oversight, enhance the transport management systems, and implement broader sector reforms.”

It said that during the period, it was in consultations with stakeholders and with the support of County Governments would conduct an audit of road safety compliance and traffic management.

“The Authority will also be working with County Government to redefine consistent and profitable routes.”

The NTSA boss said that existing licensed operators should continue operating in full compliance with safety, licensing and operational standards.

“Prospective investors and operators are encouraged to use this period to submit to the Authority memorandums/ proposals to promote road safety and enhance effective management of public transport in Kenya,” said Kondiwa.

The moves after the NICCO movers sacco defied an order by the authority suspending its license following the death of a KMTC student who was allegedly pushed from a moving bus by a tout.

NTSA was accused by kenyans of being toothless after the sacco’s buses were spotted operating on Thika road a day after the suspension order.

From time to time, NTSA has been accused of laxity following the number of lives claimed in road accidents every year.