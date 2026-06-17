Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

COTU hails landmark court ruling protecting outsourced workers

By Juliet Omelo and Eucabeth Nyarianya | Jun. 17, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

COTU secretary general Francis Atwoli during a press briefing in Nairobi, June, 17, 2026. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

The Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) has welcomed a landmark Employment and Labour Relations Court ruling that could significantly improve the rights and working conditions of thousands of outsourced and casual workers across Kenya.

Speaking during a media briefing in Nairobi, COTU Secretary-General Francis Atwoli described the June 11 judgment as a major victory against the exploitation of outsourced labour, saying it would help end discrimination between permanent employees and workers hired through third-party agencies.

The ruling, arising from a case involving the Kenya Plantation and Agricultural Workers Union (KPAWU), Raya Vipingo Limited and an outsourcing firm, allows outsourced workers to join trade unions of their choice and benefit from collective bargaining agreements (CBAs) negotiated in the workplaces where they are deployed.

“This is the biggest achievement. These workers will now be paid as per the collective bargaining agreement existing where they are hired to work,” Atwoli said.

According to the labour leader, outsourced employees have for years been denied the benefits enjoyed by permanent workers despite performing similar duties and possessing comparable qualifications.

Many have remained outside union protection and have been subjected to lower wages, insecure contracts and limited access to workplace benefits.

Under the ruling, outsourced workers, casual labourers and piecemeal workers will be entitled to terms and conditions of service equivalent to those enjoyed by unionised employees in the same enterprises.

They will also be allowed to join unions or contribute agency fees to access negotiated benefits.

“There shall be no discrimination of any kind between the permanent employee and the outsourced person from where they are working,” Atwoli said.

The SG likened some outsourcing practices to modern slavery, arguing that private agencies often treat workers as commodities while paying them substantially less than directly employed staff.

Atwoli said COTU will distribute the judgment to all its affiliates and push for amendments to the Labour Relations Act to explicitly recognise outsourced labour and strengthen protections for vulnerable workers.

The ruling is expected to have far-reaching implications across sectors that rely heavily on outsourced labour, including agriculture, manufacturing, security and cleaning services.

Labour rights advocates say the decision could redefine industrial relations in Kenya by ensuring equal treatment for workers performing the same roles, regardless of their employment status.

“With this ruling, outsourced workers now have legal protection and a voice,” Atwoli said, adding that unions will closely monitor compliance and take legal action against employers who fail to implement the court's directives.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

COTU Outsourced Workers Labour Rights Collective Bargaining Agreements
.

Latest Stories

Solidarity Boys end St Joseph's national football reign
Solidarity Boys end St Joseph's national football reign
Sports
By Elizabeth Mburugu
53 mins ago
Ronaldo fails to shine as DR Congo earn historic World Cup point
Football
By AFP
1 hr ago
Kane scores twice as England beat Croatia to launch World Cup charge
Football
By AFP
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Ruto's fiscal plan faces fresh acid test as MPs poke holes in tax proposals
By Macharia Kamau and Brian Ngugi 3 hrs ago
Ruto's fiscal plan faces fresh acid test as MPs poke holes in tax proposals
Major shake-up in promotions to see return of powerful classroom teachers
By Lewis Nyaundi 3 hrs ago
Major shake-up in promotions to see return of powerful classroom teachers
EACC raises concerns over increased 'sophisticated' digital graft
By Okumu Modachi 3 hrs ago
EACC raises concerns over increased 'sophisticated' digital graft
Country stares at acute food crisis as severe drought hits grain basket
By Stephen Rutto and Osinde Obare 3 hrs ago
Country stares at acute food crisis as severe drought hits grain basket
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved