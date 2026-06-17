Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Kenya joins G7 in renewed pledge against migrant smuggling

By David Njaaga | Jun. 17, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

President William Ruto with US President Donald Trump during the G7 Summit in France on Tuesday, June 16, 2026. [Courtesy]

Kenya has joined leaders of the Group of Seven nations and South Korea in a declaration pledging tougher action against organised networks behind migrant smuggling and human trafficking.

The declaration was adopted at the 52nd G7 Summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, on Tuesday, June 17. It builds on  commitments made in earlier G7 leaders' statements issued in Apulia in 2024 and Kananaskis in 2025.

Leaders described migrant smuggling and human trafficking as transnational crimes that erode states' sovereign right to control their borders and expose victims to life-threatening risks.

"We remain committed to fight against all forms of abuse and exploitation of migrants, ensuring protection of the most vulnerable, including refugees and forcibly displaced persons," the declaration read.

G7 ministers have been tasked with intensifying work on the G7 Action Plan to Prevent and Counter the Smuggling of Migrants.

The plan includes pursuing sanctions and other restrictive measures against individuals and entities involved in smuggling operations, including those run online.

Leaders also pledged closer cooperation with online platforms to detect and remove content used to facilitate smuggling, and deeper engagement with countries of origin and transit to dismantle trafficking networks.

The declaration noted obligations on states to accept the return of their own nationals and called for faster, safer and more dignified return processes for people with no legal right to remain in G7 territories.

Some G7 members are also exploring new arrangements with third countries to strengthen migration management, according to the declaration.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

G7 Summit Human Trafficking Migrant Smuggling Transnational Crimes
.

Latest Stories

Solidarity Boys end St Joseph's national football reign
Solidarity Boys end St Joseph's national football reign
Sports
By Elizabeth Mburugu
53 mins ago
Ronaldo fails to shine as DR Congo earn historic World Cup point
Football
By AFP
1 hr ago
Kane scores twice as England beat Croatia to launch World Cup charge
Football
By AFP
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Ruto's fiscal plan faces fresh acid test as MPs poke holes in tax proposals
By Macharia Kamau and Brian Ngugi 3 hrs ago
Ruto's fiscal plan faces fresh acid test as MPs poke holes in tax proposals
Major shake-up in promotions to see return of powerful classroom teachers
By Lewis Nyaundi 3 hrs ago
Major shake-up in promotions to see return of powerful classroom teachers
EACC raises concerns over increased 'sophisticated' digital graft
By Okumu Modachi 3 hrs ago
EACC raises concerns over increased 'sophisticated' digital graft
Country stares at acute food crisis as severe drought hits grain basket
By Stephen Rutto and Osinde Obare 3 hrs ago
Country stares at acute food crisis as severe drought hits grain basket
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved