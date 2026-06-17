Kenya joins G7 in renewed pledge against migrant smuggling

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President William Ruto with US President Donald Trump during the G7 Summit in France on Tuesday, June 16, 2026. [Courtesy]

Kenya has joined leaders of the Group of Seven nations and South Korea in a declaration pledging tougher action against organised networks behind migrant smuggling and human trafficking.

The declaration was adopted at the 52nd G7 Summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, on Tuesday, June 17. It builds on commitments made in earlier G7 leaders' statements issued in Apulia in 2024 and Kananaskis in 2025.

Leaders described migrant smuggling and human trafficking as transnational crimes that erode states' sovereign right to control their borders and expose victims to life-threatening risks.

"We remain committed to fight against all forms of abuse and exploitation of migrants, ensuring protection of the most vulnerable, including refugees and forcibly displaced persons," the declaration read.

G7 ministers have been tasked with intensifying work on the G7 Action Plan to Prevent and Counter the Smuggling of Migrants.

The plan includes pursuing sanctions and other restrictive measures against individuals and entities involved in smuggling operations, including those run online.

Leaders also pledged closer cooperation with online platforms to detect and remove content used to facilitate smuggling, and deeper engagement with countries of origin and transit to dismantle trafficking networks.

The declaration noted obligations on states to accept the return of their own nationals and called for faster, safer and more dignified return processes for people with no legal right to remain in G7 territories.

Some G7 members are also exploring new arrangements with third countries to strengthen migration management, according to the declaration.