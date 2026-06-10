KeNHA extends exemption permit deadline by 10 days

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The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) officers on major highways. [Kenha]

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced a 10-day extension for transporters seeking exemption permits, following a surge in applications after the restoration of its online permit system.

In a statement, KeNHA Director General Luka Kimeli confirmed that its online permit application portal is fully operational and accessible to users, but noted that the high volume of applications received since the system resumed services had stretched processing capacity.

“Since the system went live, we have received a significant number of applications, prompting intensified verification and approval processes by our technical teams,” Kimeli said.

The authority said the move is intended to ease delays, clear a growing backlog of requests and ensure smooth movement of cargo along the country's road network.

Exemption permits are critical documents issued to transporters moving abnormal or oversized loads on Kenyan roads. The permits ensure cargo movement complies with road safety regulations while protecting infrastructure from damage caused by excessive weight and dimensions.

To prevent disruption of transport operations, KeNHA announced that trucks operating under expired permits will continue transporting cargo covered under their original permits until June 19, 2026.

“Trucks operating under expired permits will be allowed to continue transporting cargo covered under the original permit up to June 19, 2026,” the authority stated.

The extension also covers new applicants, who have been granted additional time to submit their exemption permit requests through the online platform.

KeNHA said its verification and approval teams are working around the clock alongside system optimisation efforts to handle the increased demand and improve service delivery.

The authority emphasized that the temporary extension is designed to support transporters while ensuring all applications are processed efficiently under the restored digital system.

The development comes as government agencies continue to digitise services to improve efficiency, transparency and accessibility. KeNHA has in recent years shifted permit applications online to reduce paperwork, speed up approvals and enhance monitoring of cargo movement on national highways.

Transporters have been encouraged to take advantage of the extension period and submit their applications promptly to avoid future disruptions once normal processing timelines resume.

KeNHA also urged users experiencing challenges with the portal to seek assistance through its customer support channels, including its toll-free line, email contacts and social media platforms.

The authority reiterated that the extension is temporary and forms part of broader efforts to stabilise the system and streamline permit issuance for road users across the country.