Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

PSC warns against sexual harassment of interns

By Antony Gitonga | May. 26, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

PSC warns against sexual harassment of interns.[courtesy]

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has put on notice senior government officers who have been sexually harassing interns deployed to the various ministries.

The commission said it had received disturbing reports of increased sexual exploitation and psychological torture against interns, with some cases leading to suicides.

This comes a couple of months after young lawyers and interns demonstrated in Nairobi over alleged sexual harassment and exploitation by their seniors.

According to the commission chairperson, Francis Meja, officers implicated in the unfortunate incidents will face disciplinary action, including dismissal from service and criminal charges.

Meja, while addressing tens of mentors under the internship program on a week-long training, tasked the officers to report any incidents of abuse and take prompt action against such officers.

“We have received reports of sexual harassment targeting interns in various State departments, and we are putting on notice these predators that their days are numbered,” he said.

Meja said the internship program, which started in 2019, had offered space for graduates to acquire key experiences, noting that over 34,000 interns have so far benefited.

He added that the commission has this year posted 8,268 interns to Ministries, Departments and Agencies, with 3,134 intern alumni securing permanent jobs.

The chairperson called out a relaxed nature of public officers, which had affected government productivity despite the less than 1 million workers gobbling over sh. 1 trillion in salaries and allowances.

“Studies by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission have noted that the private sector was three times more productive than the public service,” said Meja.

Meja tasked the officers who will be mentors to the interns under the Public Service Internship Programme (PSIP) to guide and expose the graduates to the needed experience and inculcate integrity and professionalism.

On his part, the commission's Chief Executive Officer, Paul Famba, regretted that some government officials had forced interns to undertake menial jobs and run errands on their behalf, noting that the practice has to change.

Famba said the mentors in various MDAs were expected to protect the interns from abuse and create an enabling environment for them to sharpen their skills and excel.

Commissioner Irene Asienga said the internship programme was implemented after concerns over increased unemployment in the country and had exposed beneficiaries to gain job experiences.

Asienga said the government had ensured that the interns who spend one year on job experience receive a monthly stipend to facilitate their operations.

 

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Public Service Commission (PSC) Sexual Harassment of Interns Workspace Exploitation Psychological Torture
.

Latest Stories

Finance bill 2026 faces backlash over perceived bias against low-income earners
Finance bill 2026 faces backlash over perceived bias against low-income earners
National
By Esther Dianah
1 hr ago
HF Group changes name to HFCB after rebrand
Enterprise
By James Wanzala
1 hr ago
City finance boss faces arrest after court jails him for defying orders
Crime and Justice
By Nancy Gitonga
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

City finance boss faces arrest after court jails him for defying orders
By Nancy Gitonga 1 hr ago
City finance boss faces arrest after court jails him for defying orders
Hassan Omar: From rights defender to Ruto's hawkish ally
By Standard Reporter 1 hr ago
Hassan Omar: From rights defender to Ruto's hawkish ally
MPs vs MCAs: Court reignites CDF power battle
By Kamau Muthoni 1 hr ago
MPs vs MCAs: Court reignites CDF power battle
Disclose how much you spend on prayer breakfast, court orders Parliament
By Kamau Muthoni 1 hr ago
Disclose how much you spend on prayer breakfast, court orders Parliament
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved