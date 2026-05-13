Concerns over CHP kits

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CS Health, Duale, during the launch of the Linac Machine for Radiation treatment of Cancer patients at Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital in Mombasa, May 11, 2026. [Omondi Onyango, Standard]

Concerns are now being raised over the expiry of kits used by Community Health Promoters (CHPs), even as it emerged that they have now surpassed the two years they are supposed to be used.

It is against this backdrop that the Ministry of Health is urgently seeking Sh2.3 billion to replace old kits used by CHPs, saying they are currently expired.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale yesterday insisted that the kits must be replaced as soon as possible, saying that the whole philosophy behind the CHP will not mean anything without them.

“Some 102,000 CHP have kits, which expire after every two years, so as we sit, they are carrying expired kits. We require Sh2.3 billion to replace the kits,” said the CS.

He made the remarks when he made submissions of the Financial Year 2026/27 estimates of revenue and expenditure for the State Department of Medical Services before the National Assembly Committee on Health, chaired by Seme MP, James Nyikal.

According to the CS, other underfunded priority areas which require more funding include the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) legacy debt to facilities, amounting to Sh29 billion, of which Sh10 billion is urgently required in Financial Year 2026/27.

The department also cited operationalisation of the East Africa Centre for Excellence in Urology and Nephrology, which requires a one-off payment of Sh2.6B billion, Kenya National Blood Transfusion Services, requiring Sh2.4 billion for blood and blood components.

Duale said the primary healthcare fund requires Sh38.1 billion for free, essential and outpatient services at level 2 and 3 facilities, emergency, chronic and critical illness fund, which is in need of Sh15.9 billion to cover critical care, emergencies and chronic diseases.

He said that the national referral hospitals require Sh14.6 billion to meet personnel emoluments and related costs, insisting that they must also explore innovative ways to sustain themselves.

“Going forward, the national referral hospitals must be innovative; they must now have ways of raising resources to sustain themselves as their counterparts in the private sector do,” Duale told the committee.

He told the committee that in Financial Year 2026/27, the State Department will focus on the priorities drawn from the Medium-Term Plans IV.

These include Universal Health Coverage, with Duale saying that the Government is seeking to increase Health Insurance Coverage for the poor and vulnerable groups through Government support, ensure full coverage of all Kenyan households under the Social Health Insurance Fund on a contributory basis and comprehensive healthcare coverage across Kenya Essential Package for Health (KEPH) Levels 4, 5, and 6 facilities.

He also said that the Government is seeking full funding for the provision of the Primary Health Care Fund (PHC) and the Emergency, Chronic, and Critical Illness Fund (ECCIF) to cover comprehensive outpatient services and to reduce catastrophic healthcare expenditure during critical medical situations.

He sought consideration for more budgetary allocation to the Health Sector and, in particular, for the State Department for Medical Services to deal with funding challenges.

Duale stated the need to increase funding to employ and retain health workers, provide specialised health services to Kenyans, invest in and adopt technology in the provision of health services and modernise infrastructural developments in the health facilities across the country.

“I urge the Committee to carefully consider these budget estimates and champion the Ministry’s funding requests during deliberations in the August House. Adequate financing is essential to enable the Ministry to fully implement Article 43 of the Constitution, which guarantees every Kenyan the right to the highest attainable standard of health.”