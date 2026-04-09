Urban stress pushes Kenyans to turn to pets for mental health support

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Kenyan urban residents are increasingly turning to pets as mental health companions, as city pressures reshape daily routines and human-animal bonds.

The shift is unfolding against a backdrop of a shortage of mental health specialists.

The Kenya Psychiatric Association says the country has only 150 psychiatrists serving a population of more than 50 million—leaving each specialist to cater to over half a million people.

For many urban residents, pets are helping fill part of that gap.

A 2025 systematic review by researchers at La Trobe University, published in the journal Animals, examined 116 peer-reviewed studies and found that routine pet care can encourage physical activity and reduce isolation. However, the link between pet ownership and mental health remains mixed.

Some studies reported better outcomes among people with strong attachment to their pets, while others found weaker or even negative associations.

Still, public perception is largely positive. A February 2024 poll by the American Psychiatric Association and the American Veterinary Medical Association, conducted among 2,200 adults, found that 84 per cent of pet owners said their pets had a mostly positive impact on their mental health, citing companionship and emotional support.

In Kenya, cultural attitudes are also shifting, from viewing pets primarily as symbols of wealth or protection to embracing them as emotional companions.

PetStore Kenya marketing lead Judy Gachumi says the change is most visible in urban areas.

“Today, pets are more commonly seen as companions, protectors and, for some, status symbols,” she says, adding that pets provide comfort, reduce stress and foster meaningful emotional connections.

However, urban pet ownership comes with constraints. Small living spaces, long commutes and inconsistent access to supplies can limit how owners care for their animals, while increasing demand for products that keep pets engaged indoors.

Festive periods such as Diwali add further pressure, with fireworks often triggering anxiety in pets, sometimes affecting entire households.

Gachumi urges prospective owners to plan carefully.

“Having a pet is a lifelong commitment, both emotionally and financially. Don’t get one just because it’s trendy,” she says.

“Pets aren’t just companions. They are partners in emotional well-being, helping reduce stress, combat loneliness and encourage healthier routines.”