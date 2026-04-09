Kenya protests to the UN over Haiti rape claims

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi complained that the UN report did not reflect the findings of yet another one that cleared Kenyan forces of rape allegations. [File, Standard]

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has written a protest letter to the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Gutteres following allegations of rape by Kenyan police officers during the Multinational Security Support (MSS) Mission in Haiti.

Mudavadi complained that the UN report did not reflect the findings of yet another one that cleared Kenyan forces of rape allegations.