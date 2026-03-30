Palm Sunday: Christians hold the sacred day in deep esteem

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Rev Fr Peter Pinto lead Langas Holy Spirit Parish faithful in a procession to mark Palms Sunday celebrations on March 29, 2026. [Peter Ochieng, Standard]

Every year, millions of Christians around the world gather in churches carrying palm branches, singing hymns and shouting the ancient words “Hosanna.”

Palm Sunday, is one of the most significant events in the Christian calendar that commemorates the triumphant entry of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem riding on a donkey shortly before His crucifixion and resurrection.

He was welcomed by crowds who waved palm branches and laid their cloaks on the road before Him.

The day falls on the Sunday before Easter and marks the beginning of Holy Week, of the most solemn and spiritually reflective period for Christians. St Thomas Metaburo Catholic Church faithful in Kisii County in a procession to mark Palm Sunday on March 26, 2026. [Sammy Omingo, Standard]

According to the Gospel of Matthew, the event unfolded as Jesus approached the city with His disciples. The scripture recounts:

“A very large crowd spread their cloaks on the road, while others cut branches from the trees and spread them on the road. The crowds that went ahead of him and those that followed shouted, ‘Hosanna to the Son of David! Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord!’” (Matthew 21:8–9).

For Christians, this moment represents the public recognition of Jesus as the long-awaited Messiah. Yet the celebration is also filled with a sense of bittersweet reflection because the same crowd that welcomed Him would soon turn against Him.

In ancient times, palms were widely recognized as signs of victory, triumph and peace. Victorious leaders returning from battle were often greeted by crowds waving palm branches to celebrate their success.

Among desert tribes, the palm tree symbolizes life and hope. When travellers crossed vast deserts and saw palm trees, they knew an oasis of fresh water and survival was nearby.

Because of these associations, the people who welcomed Jesus with palm branches were honoring Him like a conquering hero and king.

Palm Sunday marks the first day of Holy Week, the period when Christians reflect on the final days of Jesus’ life leading to His crucifixion on Good Friday and resurrection on Easter Sunday.

During church services, congregations often hear readings of Christ’s suffering and death, reminding believers that the triumph of Palm Sunday ultimately leads to the sacrifice of the cross.

Christians therefore experience mixed emotions on this day: joy at the recognition of Christ as king and sorrow at the knowledge of the suffering that lies ahead.

Nyeri Diocese Bishop Anthony Muheria said: “For us too, the palms must be symbols of triumph, indicative of the victory to be won in our battle against evil. As we receive the blessed palm, let us renew our pledge to conquer with Jesus.”

Christians believe the events of Palm Sunday fulfilled the prophecy recorded in the book of Zachariah that foretold the arrival of a humble king.

“Rejoice greatly, O daughter of Zion! Shout aloud, O daughter of Jerusalem! Behold, your king comes to you; righteous and having salvation is he, humble and mounted on a donkey.” (Zechariah 9:9).

By choosing to ride into Jerusalem on a donkey instead of a horse, Jesus symbolized humility and peace rather than military conquest. Horses were often associated with war, while donkeys represented humility and service.

Bishop Muheria said Palm Sunday reflects both celebration and prophecy of a king coming to bring salvation.

“Jesus rode on a donkey through Jerusalem on His way to conquer death and bring us life through His sacrifice on the cross.”

Historical records show that early Christians began commemorating Palm Sunday shortly after Christianity gained freedom to worship in the Roman Empire during the fourth century.

One of the earliest written descriptions comes from a Spanish pilgrim named Egeria who traveled to Jerusalem in the late fourth century.

She described how believers gathered outside the city before Easter and re-enacted the biblical event by carrying palm and olive branches while singing hymns.

The procession would then move toward the city gates, symbolically retracing the path Jesus took during His triumphal entry.

Over time, the tradition spread across Europe and other parts of the Christian world. By the ninth century, Palm Sunday processions had become common in many churches.

During the Middle Ages, celebrations became elaborate and dramatic. In some towns, statues of Jesus riding a donkey known as the “Palm Donkey” were pulled through the streets while worshippers sang hymns.

Though modern celebrations are simpler, the core traditions remain deeply rooted in these early Christian practices.

Today Palm Sunday is celebrated in many Christian denominations including Catholic, Orthodox, Anglican, Lutheran, Methodist and Reformed churches.

Most services begin with the blessing of palm branches by clergy, the palms are then distributed to members of the congregation who carry them during processions or hold them while hymns are sung.

The congregation re-enacts the triumphal entry by walking through the church or surrounding community with palm branches.

Children are often involved in these processions, waving palms while singing songs of praise. Some churches weave the palm leaves into small crosses, which worshippers take home as symbols of faith.

Christians often place these palm crosses in their homes, Bibles or alongside religious artwork to serve as reminders of Christ’s victory. Embu Catholic Bishop, Peter Kimani lead St Peter’s and Paul cathedral Karurina, Embu faithful for Palm Sunday on March 29, 2026. [Muriithi Mugo, Standard]

Another unique tradition connected to Palm Sunday involves the ashes used for the following year’s Ash Wednesday.

In many churches, the palms distributed during Palm Sunday are collected later in the year and burned. The ashes are then used during Ash Wednesday services, marking the beginning of Lent the 40-day period of fasting and reflection leading up to Easter.

This tradition symbolizes the cycle of repentance, sacrifice and renewal within the Christian faith.

While palm branches are traditionally used, many regions use olive branches, willow twigs or yew branches. Because of this, Palm Sunday has also been known by other names such as Willow Sunday or Branch Sunday.

Eastern Orthodox churches often use willow branches instead of palms and refer to the celebration as “Hosanna Sunday.