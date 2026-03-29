Christians mark Palm Sunday with processions, calls for peace

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Nyeri Catholic Arch. Anthony Muheria lead a procession to mark Palm Sunday on March 29, 2026. [Purity Mwangi, Standard]

Hundreds of Catholic and Anglican faithful took to the streets across the country to mark Palm Sunday, with clergy using the occasion to call on political and religious leaders to reduce tensions in the country.

Carrying palm branches and singing hymns, worshippers joined clergy in processions in Nairobi, Murang'a and Mombasa, commemorating the entry of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem more than 2,000 years ago.

At St. Joseph the Worker Mumbi Parish in the Catholic Diocese of Murang'a, hundreds of faithful braved cold morning weather, chanting "Hosanna, Hosanna to the Highest" as they walked from the town centre to the church grounds.

St. Charles Lwanga Kamirithu Parish faithfuls in a procession marking Palm Sunday and the start of Holy Week on March 29, 2026.[Kimaku Chege, Standard]

During the homily, Assistant Parish Priest Stephen Kaara urged Christians to use the Holy Week period for reflection and reconciliation.

"This is an invitation to let off grudges, let go of the Judas spirit, and try to seek reconciliation as we make room for Christ in our hearts," said Kaara.

"Let this day be more than a tradition. Instead, let us seek to be humble like Christ while we renew our faith, reflecting on Christ's unwavering love and mercy today and always," he added. Catholic faithful in Kisumu march through Oginga Odinga Street to mark Palm Sunday on March 29, 2026. [Rodgers Otiso, Standard].

In Mombasa, retired Anglican bishop Julius Kalu led Palm Sunday prayers at ACK St. Peter's Nyali Parish, riding on a donkey into the church compound in a symbolic reenactment of Christ's entry into Jerusalem.

Kalu used the occasion to address the country's political climate.

"As we now enter Holy Week, we call upon all our political and religious leaders to tone down their rhetoric because we are witnessing rising tensions across the country," said Kalu.

"It is now time to follow the example of Jesus Christ, who called on people to humble themselves and serve one another, especially the poor," he noted. Catholic faithful from Langas Holy Spirit Parish, Eldoret in a procession to mark Palms Sunday celebrations on March 29, 2026. [Peter Ochieng, Standard]

Palm Sunday marks the final Sunday of Lent and the beginning of Holy Week, the sacred period that recalls the suffering, death and resurrection of Christ.

According to the Gospels, Jesus entered Jerusalem riding on a donkey as crowds laid palm branches along the road, shouting "Hosanna" in praise.

The celebrations will culminate next Sunday with Easter, when Christians mark the resurrection of Christ.

Catholic faithful in Mombasa gather palm leaves after procession to mark Palm Sunday on March 29,2026. [Omondi Onyango, Standard]

Palm Sunday falls on the Sunday before Easter and marks the beginning of Holy Week, of the most solemn and spiritually reflective period for Christians.

According to the Gospel of Matthew, the event unfolded as Jesus approached the city with His disciples. The scripture recounts:

“A very large crowd spread their cloaks on the road, while others cut branches from the trees and spread them on the road. The crowds that went ahead of him and those that followed shouted, ‘Hosanna to the Son of David! Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord!’” (Matthew 21:8–9). St. Jude Catholic Church, Nairobi faithful during Palm Sunday on March 29, 2026. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Christians believe the events of Palm Sunday fulfilled an Old Testament prophecy that foretold the arrival of a humble king. The prophecy, recorded in the Book of Zechariah, states:

“Rejoice greatly, O daughter of Zion! Shout aloud, O daughter of Jerusalem! Behold, your king comes to you; righteous and having salvation is he, humble and mounted on a donkey.” (Zechariah 9:9).

By choosing to ride into Jerusalem on a donkey instead of a horse, Jesus symbolized humility and peace rather than military conquest. Horses were often associated with war, while donkeys represented humility and service.

“Jesus rode on a donkey through Jerusalem on His way to conquer death and bring us life through His sacrifice on the cross.” AIPCA church, Mlolongo faithful led by Rev. Stanley Nderitu in a procession to mark Palm Sunday on March 29, 2026. [Peterson Githaiga, Standard]