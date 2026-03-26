×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Hoard fuel at your own peril, Ruto warns marketers

By Esther Nyambura | Mar. 26, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

President William Ruto. [PCS]

President William Ruto has warned fuel stakeholders and operators against manufacturing an artificial fuel crisis amid ongoing shortages.

Speaking at State House, Nairobi, the Head of State said the government is keen to ensure all players operate within the terms of their licences to avoid exacerbating the situation.

“We have been very clear to our oil marketers and those with storage capabilities that we are not going to entertain artificial shortages that are going to benefit profiteers. We will work with all stakeholders to ensure every participant adheres to the conditions of their licences so that no one worsens the situation. Our goal is to mitigate the effects,” said President Ruto.

According to Ruto, efforts to cushion the country against disruptions arising from the Middle East conflict are underway, both locally and at the regional level.

“On matters to do with fuel and oil supplies, Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi has already engaged stakeholders in the fuel industry. There have been consultations not just in Kenya but also within the region. We have discussed with regional partners the interventions necessary to forestall any serious effects the Middle East crisis may have on our economy, particularly in terms of fuel and commodity supply,” he said.

“Because of challenges in logistics and transport across the Strait of Hormuz, among other issues, we are working as a government to mitigate and reduce the impact of the Middle East crisis,” he added.

His remarks come amid a fuel supply crunch linked to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

At the centre of the crisis is the disruption of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping route through which about 20 per cent of the world’s oil and gas passes. The disruption has constrained global supply, pushing oil prices above Sh13,000 (100 USD) per barrel and driving up fuel costs worldwide.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the situation marks one of the largest supply disruptions in recent history.

Energy infrastructure across the Middle East has also suffered extensive damage, with dozens of oil and gas facilities affected, further tightening supply.

In Kenya, some petrol stations have reportedly begun  hoarding petroleum products, including petrol, diesel and kerosene, in anticipation of a possible price hike in the next monthly review by the Ministry of Energy.

Others have cited low supply levels and reduced profit margins after pump prices were frozen despite rising global oil costs.

However, Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi has maintained that the country has sufficient fuel stocks.

Addressing the press on Wednesday, March 25, Wandayi urged the public not to panic buy, assuring that supply systems remain stable.

“The government’s primary responsibility is to ensure we have enough stocks now, tomorrow and into the future,” he said.

“In a nutshell, there is no shortage of fuel in the country. Our systems, from importation through storage and pipeline distribution to the retail network, are functioning as required. We call upon the public to remain calm and continue their normal purchasing patterns.”

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Fuel Crisis Iran-US War Fuel Hoarding
.

Latest Stories

President should talk less and let his comms team do its job
President should talk less and let his comms team do its job
Opinion
By Karanja Muchiri
2 hrs ago
Audit exposes rot in Kenya's emergency care
National
By Julius Chepkwony
2 hrs ago
Lessons from Raila as Orange party holds its first NDC without him
Opinion
By Joanes Atela
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Crunch day for ODM as key parallel meetings slated for today
By Brian Kisanji 2 hrs ago
Crunch day for ODM as key parallel meetings slated for today
eCitizen scrutiny: Identities of individuals behind firms linked to the system
By Josphat Thiong’o 2 hrs ago
eCitizen scrutiny: Identities of individuals behind firms linked to the system
Grim details on 33 bodies exhumed from mass grave
By Nikko Tanui 2 hrs ago
Grim details on 33 bodies exhumed from mass grave
Sifuna faction plans Mombasa rally amid ODM tensions
By Willis Oketch 2 hrs ago
Sifuna faction plans Mombasa rally amid ODM tensions
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved