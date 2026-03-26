Hoard fuel at your own peril, Ruto warns marketers

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President William Ruto. [PCS]

President William Ruto has warned fuel stakeholders and operators against manufacturing an artificial fuel crisis amid ongoing shortages.

Speaking at State House, Nairobi, the Head of State said the government is keen to ensure all players operate within the terms of their licences to avoid exacerbating the situation.

“We have been very clear to our oil marketers and those with storage capabilities that we are not going to entertain artificial shortages that are going to benefit profiteers. We will work with all stakeholders to ensure every participant adheres to the conditions of their licences so that no one worsens the situation. Our goal is to mitigate the effects,” said President Ruto.

According to Ruto, efforts to cushion the country against disruptions arising from the Middle East conflict are underway, both locally and at the regional level.

“On matters to do with fuel and oil supplies, Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi has already engaged stakeholders in the fuel industry. There have been consultations not just in Kenya but also within the region. We have discussed with regional partners the interventions necessary to forestall any serious effects the Middle East crisis may have on our economy, particularly in terms of fuel and commodity supply,” he said.

“Because of challenges in logistics and transport across the Strait of Hormuz, among other issues, we are working as a government to mitigate and reduce the impact of the Middle East crisis,” he added.

His remarks come amid a fuel supply crunch linked to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

At the centre of the crisis is the disruption of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping route through which about 20 per cent of the world’s oil and gas passes. The disruption has constrained global supply, pushing oil prices above Sh13,000 (100 USD) per barrel and driving up fuel costs worldwide.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the situation marks one of the largest supply disruptions in recent history.

Energy infrastructure across the Middle East has also suffered extensive damage, with dozens of oil and gas facilities affected, further tightening supply.

In Kenya, some petrol stations have reportedly begun hoarding petroleum products, including petrol, diesel and kerosene, in anticipation of a possible price hike in the next monthly review by the Ministry of Energy.

Others have cited low supply levels and reduced profit margins after pump prices were frozen despite rising global oil costs.

However, Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi has maintained that the country has sufficient fuel stocks.

Addressing the press on Wednesday, March 25, Wandayi urged the public not to panic buy, assuring that supply systems remain stable.

“The government’s primary responsibility is to ensure we have enough stocks now, tomorrow and into the future,” he said.

“In a nutshell, there is no shortage of fuel in the country. Our systems, from importation through storage and pipeline distribution to the retail network, are functioning as required. We call upon the public to remain calm and continue their normal purchasing patterns.”