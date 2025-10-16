Kenya, Australia to strengthen trade ties

Foreign Affairs PS Korir Sing’oei and Australia’s Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Matt Thistlethwaite. [@SingoeiAKorir, X]

Kenya and Australia have enjoyed a close relationship for the last 60 years, and the two countries have consistently expressed their intentions to cement this long-standing engagement.

While visiting Kenya, Australia’s Assistant Minister for Immigration, Foreign Affairs and Trade, Matt Thistlethwaite, exuded confidence that the two countries are set to benefit more from their relationship.

“Australia deeply values Kenya’s role as a leader in Africa, as a hub for diplomacy, peace and security efforts, and sustainable development. We are proud to stand alongside Kenya in multilateral fora, from the United Nations to the Commonwealth, championing democracy, human rights, gender equality, climate action, and rules-based international order,” said Thistlethwaite.

Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Korir Sing’oei, noted that Australia is home to over 22,000 Kenyans, testament to the favorable relationship. He noted that Australia has been a preferred destination for Kenyans seeking education abroad.

“Australia has managed to balance between quality education and affordability, something that incentivizes more Kenyans to go to Australia,” noted Sing’oei. Over 8,500 Kenyan students are currently studying in Australia.

Kenya is Australia’s second largest trading partner in Africa with two-way trade and investment valued at over $1 billion in 2024.

“Australian companies are contributing to investment, and skills transfer here in Kenya, while Kenyan expertise and innovation, especially in digital finance and technology inspires us in return. Increasingly, we see new frontiers in trade, mining, technology, and clean energy that will shape the next chapter of our engagement,” noted Thistlethwaite.

The trade balance between Australia and Kenya is heavily imbalanced, creating a massive room to boost trade between the two nations. In July 2025, Australia exported goods worth Australian $14 million (Sh1.18 billion) to Kenya.

In return, Kenya only exported to Australia goods valued at Australian $3 million (Sh252 million) to Australia. “We need to do more trading between our two countries,” noted Sing’oei. “Australia is a global leader in mining technology, an area we can partner further to see that Kenya`s extractive sector grows.”

Kenya being home to rare earth minerals, Thistlethwaite said there is an opportunity for partnership.

The establishment of the Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade) in the country is among the springboards present to propel trade and investment between Kenya and Australia, with collaborations in other key areas such as health and sports. [Noah Kipkemboi]