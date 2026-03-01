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Passenger plane veers off runway at Wilson Airport

By Esther Nyambura | Mar. 21, 2026
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Passenger plane veers off runway at Wilson Airport, KAA confirms. [File, Standard]

An aircraft carrying 39 passengers veered off the runway at Wilson Airport on Friday, March 20, after arriving from Kisumu International Airport.

The incident occurred at around 8:55 pm, according to the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA). No injuries were reported, and all passengers and crew on board were safe.

The aircraft, a De Havilland DHC 8-100 operated by Aircraft Leasing Services Limited (ALS) on behalf of Safarilink Aviation Limited, had departed Kisumu at about 7:30 pm and was landing on runway 32 at Wilson Airport when it veered off the runway and came to a stop on the grass section near the intersection of runways 07/14.

At the time of the incident, the runway surface was wet and visibility was reduced due to rain.

All 35 passengers and four crew members exited the aircraft safely, although the plane sustained damage to its nose and main landing gear, propellers and underbelly.

Passenger plane veers off runway at Wilson Airport.[Courtesy]

In a statement, KAA said the aircraft remains at the scene as recovery efforts continue, adding that safety teams responded immediately after the plane veered off the runway shortly after landing.

“All passengers and crew are safe. Recovery of the aircraft is underway, and normal operations at Wilson Airport have not been affected,” KAA said.

Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi, who was among the passengers on board, praised the pilot for his skill in controlling the aircraft. He, however, raised concerns over airport safety, noting the lack of an immediate rescue response.

“I thank God for His protection after I came out safely from the aircraft accident at Wilson Airport. However, it is troubling that there was no immediate rescue response despite the incident,” said Osotsi.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Department (AAID) is investigating the accident.

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