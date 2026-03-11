×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

MPs want assurance on jobs in Safaricom share sale

By Irene Githinji | Mar. 11, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

One of the main recommendations in the report on Safaricom’s partial divestment, which was presented to Parliament yesterday, is that no current employees should be made redundant.

A joint report by the National Assembly Committees on Finance, Public Debt, and Privatisation emphasised the importance of protecting current staff jobs and assured that there will be no redundancies arising from Safaricom acquisitions.

The Committee on Public Debt Chairman Shurie Abdi, while tabling the report, indicated that the National Treasury Cabinet Secretary should also ensure that within 10 years of divestment, the current shared prosperity business model at Safaricom remains largely unchanged in a way that does not harm existing Safaricom dealers, agents, or other business partners.

“I beg to give notice of the motion that this House adopts the joint report of the departmental Committees on Finance and Public Debt on the consideration of Sessional Paper No 3 of 2025 of partial divestiture of Safaricom by the Government laid on the table of the House on March 10 and approves Sessional Paper No 3 of 2025 …,” the Balambala MP said.

He added that the House should decide on an effective date for approval, which could be April 1 or a later date once all regulatory approvals, forming the conditions precedent of Section 4.1 of the share purchase agreement, have been obtained. Abdi stated that the report suggests that the National Treasury Cabinet Secretary will, upon receiving all the regulatory approvals required under paragraph 4.1 of the share purchase agreement, undertake and finalise the transaction via the block trade platform on the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE).

It has also been recommended that upfront payments be made in place of future dividends that the Government will receive, totalling Sh40 billion and Sh200 million, which sums to Sh40.2 billion, as an upfront payment for future dividends on the remaining 20 per cent shareholding, as detailed in the dividend share agreement.

Furthermore, the report states that, notwithstanding any provisions in the share purchase and dividend purchase agreements, the proceeds from the divestment will be directed into the National Infrastructure Fund (NIF).

During stakeholder engagement, Safaricom PLC alleviated concerns about the company’s status if the partial divestment proceeds, confirming that it will continue to be a Kenyan corporation.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Safaricom Shares Sale Safaricom Bond Safaricom Sale deal Safaricom Shareholding
.

Latest Stories

Showdown looms over Minority Leader position
Showdown looms over Minority Leader position
Politics
By Josphat Thiongó
1 hr ago
How victims of floods died, autopsy reveals as families recount their agony
National
By Okumu Modachi
2 hrs ago
Drought is not an Emergency, it is a Governance choice
Opinion
By Mary Mwiti
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

How Uganda outfoxed Ruto into ceding control of Kenya Pipeline
By Macharia Kamau 3 hrs ago
How Uganda outfoxed Ruto into ceding control of Kenya Pipeline
10-point agenda team 'failed to meet Raila's demands'
By Ndungu Gachane 3 hrs ago
10-point agenda team 'failed to meet Raila's demands'
Motorist sues NTSA over instant traffic fines
By Kamau Muthoni and Pkemoi Ngeno 3 hrs ago
Motorist sues NTSA over instant traffic fines
Revealed: Why more local companies are shutting down
By Brian Ngugi 3 hrs ago
Revealed: Why more local companies are shutting down
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved