EACC arrests three Garissa County officials over alleged Sh51.4m fraud

By Mate Tongola | Feb. 23, 2026
Integrity Centre building that hosts the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission offices in Nairobi. [File, Standard]

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested three senior officials from the County Government of Garissa over alleged fraudulent payments amounting to Sh51,495,516.

According to the commission, the payments were irregularly made to a private firm, Qorjarey Enterprise and General Supplies Limited, for goods and services that were never delivered during the 2021/2022 and 2022/2023 financial years.

Those arrested are Balambala Ward Member of County Assembly Abdi Ibrahim Daar, who is also the sole director of the company, former Director of Accounting Services Mohamud Dubow Korane, and former Senior Principal Economist Yussuf Bethe Ali.

Investigations by EACC indicate that the payments were purportedly for emergency relief food supplies and water trucking services, which were not provided. 

The commission further noted that there was no budgetary allocation or approved procurement plan for the alleged supplies during the 2021/2022 financial year, and the company was not among the prequalified suppliers.

EACC stated that documents used to support the payments were forged to facilitate the irregular transactions. 

It added that Korane and Ali allegedly processed and approved the payments without following procurement procedures, for services not rendered.

The anti-graft agency has forwarded the investigation file to the Director of Public Prosecutions, who reviewed the case and concurred with the recommendation to charge the suspects. 

The three are expected to be arraigned in court on Monday for plea taking.

County Government of Garissa Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) Fraud
