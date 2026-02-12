Murkomen accuses MPs of funding criminal gangs

Audio By Vocalize

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen in Parliament while responding to concerns raised by MPs on February 12, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has accused a section of Members of Parliament and political leaders of funding and protecting criminal gangs that continue to terrorise innocent Kenyans.

Murkomen warned that the country risks sliding into organised urban banditry if urgent action is not taken.

Speaking in the National Assembly while responding to concerns raised by Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wa, the CS said organised criminal gangs largely made up of unemployed youth remain a serious threat to public safety, economic progress and national stability.

“Organized criminal gangs remain a threat to public safety, erode economic progress and rob the youth of their future. Factors contributing to the rise of gangs include unemployment, substance abuse and political hooliganism attributed to incitement,” said Murkomen.

The CS revealed that security agencies have observed a worrying trend of politicians allegedly harbouring and financing gangs, particularly in urban and densely populated areas.

“Dealing with gangs and goons used particularly for public functions has become a difficult area for police officers because the owners of the gangs sit in this House, sit in high offices both in the National Assembly, Senate and in political party offices,” he said.

His remarks come amid growing concern over the resurgence of criminal gangs in Nairobi and other towns.

In 2025, a gang known as “Team Mbogi” emerged in parts of Umoja and other peri-urban areas of Nairobi.

Arrests linked to the gang involved suspects aged between 13 and 22 years, highlighting increasing youth involvement in organised crime.

Ichung’wa, while raising the matter on the floor of the House, warned of a dangerous mob culture taking root in the country, citing recent incidents in Huruma and the June 24, 2024 invasion of Parliament.

“You have heard politicians threatening others with goons. If you don’t handle them now, we are courting fire in the run up to the election,” Ichung’wa cautioned.

He lamented that nearly two years after Parliament was invaded, there is no prosecution of those captured on camera.

Murkomen claimed that political interference has undermined police efforts, alleging that some leaders intimidate officers or demand their transfer when arrests are made.

“They visit the offices of the Inspector General and demand that officers be transferred because they are not playing to their tune. I have assured the IG that he has the protection of my office and no one should intimidate officers. They must do their job independently and impartially,” he said.

The CS warned that gangs, once nurtured for political expediency, could turn against their sponsors in future.

“You do not have a monopoly of gangs. Some are yours while others are being recruited by your opponents. The day these gangs unite, they will not care which side of the political divide you belong to,” he cautioned.

Murkomen further alleged that some suspects obtain court orders to block arrests and prosecutions, complicating enforcement efforts.

He said investigations are ongoing into financiers and collaborators, including political leaders, but declined to name individuals, citing the need to allow the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to gather evidence to prosecute perpetrators.

To counter the threat, he said that the government had intensified intelligence-led operations, community policing, crackdowns on drug trafficking syndicates and illicit brews, and engagement with local leaders to address socio-economic drivers of gang recruitment.

However, Murkomen acknowledged challenges, including fear of retaliation among communities, inadequate rehabilitation programmes for reformed gang members and limited economic opportunities for vulnerable youth.

“We will deal with these gangs ruthlessly. No politician should imagine they have clean hands,” he declared.