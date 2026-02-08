Families of Kenyans missing in Ukraine war demand answers

Relatives of Kenyans who died after being lured into the Russia-Ukraine war address the media at Jeevanje Garden, Nairobi. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Families of Kenyan men who travelled to Russia in search of greener pastures are demanding answers from the government over the fate of their loved ones, months after communication suddenly broke down.

The 14 families, who gathered yesterday at Jevanjee Gardens in Nairobi, narrated harrowing accounts of how their relatives left Kenya between October and November last year after being promised lucrative jobs.

On Friday, Ukrainian intelligence indicated that the bodies of two Kenyans, Denis Ombwori and Simon Wahome, had been recovered.

Their remains were discovered near the body of another Kenyan fighter, Clinton Nyapara Mogesa, who was killed in the same area.

Esther Njenga said her nephew, John Njenga Wanjiru, left Kenya in October, 2025 to seek employment in Russia, having been promised multiple job opportunities by a recruitment agent. “The last time we spoke to him was on November 24,” Njenga said. “He told us he was being taken to the front line and that there would be no network. He said they were not allowed to carry phones and asked us to pray for him.”

Esther spoke on behalf of her sister, Wanjiru’s mother, who was emotionally overwhelmed and could not speak after losing contact with her son about five months ago. From that day, the family said, they are yet to hear from him.

Esther said the silence has devastated her sister, who has since struggled to fend for her family.

“We don’t know if he is alive or dead. That uncertainty is killing us,” she said. “We just want to know the truth.”

Esther explained that her nephew, who is a driver, informed them that he and others were being subjected to military training, despite having no prior experience with weapons when they arrived in Russia. “He told us the training would take two weeks. We asked him how that was possible when he had never even held a gun,” she said. “He just said: “Pray for me.”

According to her, the 39-year-old was among a group of three who travelled together. After arrival, they sent photos home, giving the families confidence that they were safe. That reassurance since faded.

“He told us to wait five months before hearing from him again,” Esther said. “We thought maybe the authorities there would contact us. But no one has ever reached out.”

Another family member, Peter Kamau Gitau, shared a similar ordeal regarding his younger brother, Gerard Gitau, who left Kenya on October 4, last year.

Communication between them continued until November 14, when his brother revealed he had been deployed to ferry food supplies to soldiers on the front line.

“Without doubt, my brother is involved in the Russian military,” said Kamau who hails from Gatundu, Kiambu County. “Most likely as a fighter. But we don’t know whether he is alive or dead.”

Kamau said the emotional toll on the family has been immense, especially on their elderly mother, who suffers from health complications.

“It is very difficult explaining to my mother where her son is. I was the one who took him to the airport. That burden stays with me every day,” he said, deeply shaken.

“We want our children brought back. If they are alive,. If they are dead, we bury them and heal. But this silence is traumatising,” Kamau said in pain.