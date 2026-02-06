Police recruit dies during morning run in Nyeri

23-year-old police recruit died after collapsing during a morning run in Nyeri County. [File, Standard]

A 23-year-old police recruit has died after collapsing during a morning run in Nyeri County.

According to a police report, the recruit, identified as Alfas Kimutai Kiptoo, became unconscious while taking part in the exercise along the Kiganjo - King’ongo road.

"While the recruits were on a morning run for exercises at the Kahawa area along Kiganjo Kingongo road, one recruit, namely Alfas Kimutai Kiptoo, aged 23 years, became unconscious and fell down. He was rushed to the college dispensary for first aid and later referred to Mathari hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival," read the police report.

The body was moved to the hospital mortuary, awaiting an autopsy, as investigations continue.

The death follows four others recorded in the past week.

On Sunday, February 1, a police recruit undergoing training at the General Service Unit (GSU) Field Campus in Magadi died after collapsing during a training exercise.

Authorities said the recruit, identified as Cheme Chombo Cheme, lost consciousness while undertaking a training course. He was rushed to Magadi Hospital and later referred to Kenyatta National Hospital for specialised treatment, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

On January 30, three Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) recruits also died during a training exercise at the Defence Forces Recruits Training School (DFRTS) in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County.

In a statement, KDF said the recruits developed medical complications while participating in a routine endurance exercise. They were attended to by on-site medical personnel and evacuated to Eldoret Regional Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

In a separate incident in Makueni County, a 33-year-old remand prisoner collapsed inside a ward at Makueni Remand Prison on the evening of February 5. He was rushed to Makueni County Referral Hospital, where he died during treatment.

Police said the man had been remanded on January 29 over an assault charge. His body was preserved at the hospital mortuary pending an autopsy.

Meanwhile, in Siaya County, a 14-year-old Grade Eight pupil collapsed in a classroom during morning studies at a school in Gem-Wagai. She was taken to a nearby health centre but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police said preliminary findings indicate the pupil had underlying health issues. Her body was moved to Yala Sub-County Hospital mortuary as investigations continue.