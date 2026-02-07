Senators grill 18 governors over auditor's queries

Senate County Public Accounts Committee Chair Moses Kajwang at Bunge Towers, Nairobi, on June 16, 2025. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]
Eighteen governors have been taken to task by the Senate County Public Investments and Special Funds Committee following a report by the Auditor-General that revealed mismanagement and failures in the running of county water companies and hospitals.
