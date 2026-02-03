Two arrested, ammunition recovered

Two suspects have been arrested and 30 rounds of ammunition recovered by police from a public service vehicle in Kanyonyo, Kitui County, along the Nairobi-Garissa highway.

The arrest was carried out by police officers manning a roadblock at the busy highway during a routine security check when they discovered the bullets under one of the seats in the bus.

Police said that the bullets were in a backpack that was left inside the bus when passengers alighted for the security check, and no one owned up to the luggage.

The two men were then arrested and taken to Kanyonyo Police Station, where they were booked, awaiting presentation in court.

The vehicle was towed to the station, and the ammunition was secured as an exhibit.

“The National Police Service (NPS) remains committed to combating illegal firearms and ammunition, and to enhancing public safety and security.”

Elsewhere in Mombasa County, detectives from the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) arrested two people suspected of trafficking 250 grammes of heroin.

Acting on credible intelligence that a man and woman had been implicated in trafficking both drugs and children, ANU detectives swung into action, arresting the two.

“The operation took place at Maweni Estate, Nyali, where authorities searched a house believed to be used to facilitate the illicit activity,” police said.

DCI said that the man and woman have been entangled in child trafficking between Nairobi, Mombasa and Kilifi counties.

“The suspects are currently in custody, undergoing processing pending arraignment.”

In the neighbouring Kilifi County, police have in custody two people who were arrested on suspicion of theft of electrical materials.

According to police, the electrical devices and cables belong to Kenya Power and were discovered at a residence in the Cabros-Tausi Hotel area.

“A search of the premises revealed assorted stolen electrical items concealed within the rented house, leading to the arrest of two suspects in connection with the offence.”

The two are awaiting arraignment in court.

In Nairobi County, the postmortem of two men who were allegedly beaten to death by police officers from Kahawa West died as a result of blunt force trauma.

Daniel Nuthu Njoki, 45, and James Muraga Maina, 29, were allegedly assaulted by a group of police officers after they were arrested on suspicion that they had stolen maize from a farm in the area.

The matter is under investigation by the Independent Policing Oversight Authority.

In Kericho County, police are probing events leading up to the discovery of the body of a woman at a lodging on the outskirts of Kericho town.

The body was discovered in the morning by the lodge attendants, and it had stab wounds, with witnesses saying that she had checked into the room with three men on the previous day.