Church service attended by Gachagua disrupted by tear gas in Othaya

Gachagua claimed that his vehicles were torched during the incident. [Gachagua, Facebook]

A church service at Witima ACK Church in Othaya, Nyeri County, attended by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, was on Sunday disrupted after police lobbed tear gas, causing panic among congregants.

Gachagua later took to social media to condemn the incident, alleging that security officers also fired live bullets as they moved in to disperse worshippers. He further claimed that his vehicles were set ablaze during the chaos.

“We are marooned in church being attacked with live bullets and tear gas, and my vehicles have been torched. We ask Kenyans to pray for us to come out alive,” Mr Gachagua posted.

By the time of publication, police had not issued a statement on the incident or responded to the allegations.

More to follow...