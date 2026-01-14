JSC invites applications for Supreme Court judge after Justice Ibrahim's death

Chief Justice Martha Koome. [File, Standard]

Chief Justice Martha Koome has declared a vacancy in the Supreme Court following the death of Justice Mohamed Ibrahim in December last year.

In a gazette notice dated January 9, Koome, who chairs the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), invited qualified Kenyans to apply for the position, citing the Constitution and the Judicial Service Act.

The Supreme Court is established under Article 163 of the Constitution and is ordinarily composed of seven judges — the Chief Justice, the Deputy Chief Justice and five other justices — to make up its full bench.

Successful candidate will serve until the mandatory retirement age of 70, with an option for early retirement at 65.

The judge will earn a gross monthly salary ranging between Sh956,192 and Sh1,268,996, exclusive of benefits, as determined by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC).

Applicants must hold a law degree from a recognised university or be advocates of the High Court of Kenya, and have at least 15 years’ experience either as a superior court judge or as a distinguished legal practitioner, academic or judicial officer.

Candidates must also meet the integrity and leadership standards set out in Chapter Six of the Constitution.

Ibrahim, 69, died on December 17, 2025, in Nairobi after a prolonged illness.

The judge, who was part of the Supreme Court’s inaugural bench in 2011, was set to retire in January this year upon reaching the constitutional age limit.

He was widely respected for his contribution to Kenya’s constitutional jurisprudence, electoral justice and advocacy for minority rights. Ibrahim was the first member of the Kenyan Somali community to be admitted as an advocate of the High Court in 1982.

The Supreme Court can still sit with a quorum of five judges for most matters even when not at full strength, but a full seven‑judge bench is generally preferred, especially for high‑stakes cases such as presidential election petitions.

Before Ibrahim’s death, the apex court comprised Chief Justice Martha Koome (President), Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mbete Mwilu (Vice‑President), and Justices Smokin Wanjala, Njoki Ndung’u, Isaac Lenaola and William Ouko.

With Ibrahim’s passing, the bench stands at six.

JSC has directed interested and qualified candidates to submit applications through its online jobs portal.