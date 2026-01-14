×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Read on the App
The Standard

JSC invites applications for Supreme Court judge after Justice Ibrahim's death

By David Njaaga | Jan. 14, 2026
Chief Justice Martha Koome. [File, Standard]

Chief Justice Martha Koome has declared a vacancy in the Supreme Court following the death of Justice Mohamed Ibrahim in December last year.

In a gazette notice dated January 9, Koome, who chairs the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), invited qualified Kenyans to apply for the position, citing the Constitution and the Judicial Service Act.

The Supreme Court is established under Article 163 of the Constitution and is ordinarily composed of seven judges — the Chief Justice, the Deputy Chief Justice and five other justices — to make up its full bench.

Successful candidate will serve until the mandatory retirement age of 70, with an option for early retirement at 65.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

The judge will earn a gross monthly salary ranging between Sh956,192 and Sh1,268,996, exclusive of benefits, as determined by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC).

Applicants must hold a law degree from a recognised university or be advocates of the High Court of Kenya, and have at least 15 years’ experience either as a superior court judge or as a distinguished legal practitioner, academic or judicial officer.

Candidates must also meet the integrity and leadership standards set out in Chapter Six of the Constitution.

Ibrahim, 69, died on December 17, 2025, in Nairobi after a prolonged illness.

 The judge, who was part of the Supreme Court’s inaugural bench in 2011, was set to retire in January this year upon reaching the constitutional age limit.

He was widely respected for his contribution to Kenya’s constitutional jurisprudence, electoral justice and advocacy for minority rights. Ibrahim was the first member of the Kenyan Somali community to be admitted as an advocate of the High Court in 1982.

The Supreme Court can still sit with a quorum of five judges for most matters even when not at full strength, but a full seven‑judge bench is generally preferred, especially for high‑stakes cases such as presidential election petitions.

Before Ibrahim’s death, the apex court comprised Chief Justice Martha Koome (President), Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mbete Mwilu (Vice‑President), and Justices Smokin Wanjala, Njoki Ndung’u, Isaac Lenaola and William Ouko.

With Ibrahim’s passing, the bench stands at six.

JSC has directed interested and qualified candidates to submit applications through its online jobs portal.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Justice Mohamed Ibrahim Martha Koome Supreme Court Judge Vacancy Judicial Service Act
.

Latest Stories

New KMA directive on seafarer training gets industry backing
New KMA directive on seafarer training gets industry backing
Shipping & Logistics
By Philip Mwakio
1 hr ago
Funding woes scuttle key Seafarers Council's work
Shipping & Logistics
By Patrick Beja
1 hr ago
Consequences of airline disruptions go beyond missed flights
Opinion
By George Kamal
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Leases, looting and a grounded fleet expose turbulence at KQ
By David Odongo and Edward Indakwa 1 hr ago
Leases, looting and a grounded fleet expose turbulence at KQ
Inside fees racket: Principals use underhand tricks to fleece parents
By Mike Kihaki 1 hr ago
Inside fees racket: Principals use underhand tricks to fleece parents
Nyoro's Sh500 school fees plan, free lunch trigger storm in Parliament
By Ndungu Gachane 1 hr ago
Nyoro's Sh500 school fees plan, free lunch trigger storm in Parliament
Realignment fear looms as ODM deal inches closer
By Ndungu Gachane 1 hr ago
Realignment fear looms as ODM deal inches closer
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved